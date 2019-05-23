Rutland High School and Colchester have conflicting off days and game commitments for the last two days of the softball regular season so there’s no chance of completing their nonleague game which was suspended after three innings at Northeast Field Thursday.
Colchester was leading 6-3 when the second rain delay came, and after 10 minutes of hard rain the umpiring crew surveyed the infield and deemed it unsafe to continue.
Rutland’s record remains 7-5 and Colchester is 7-7. Neither team will be home for the Division I tournament but Thursday’s game afforded an opportunity to improve positions for the playoffs which begin next Tuesday. Rutland was ranked ninth (too far behind No. 8 Brattleboro to overtake the Colonels for a home-field berth) and Colchester 11th.
The Lakers scored three runs in the first inning and after Rutland clawed back to within 3-2 Colchester tacked on three more in the third. Play was called with Colchester due to come to bat in the fourth.
The first three batters for Colchester — Olivia Brodeur, Brynn Coughlin and Ciera Morse — singled off Skyler Bird to start the game in the three-run first, with Coughlin’s single and Lauren Zehnacker’s double delivering runners.
Bird pitched a scoreless second.
Samara Rideout singled hard against Morse to start the Raiders’ first and scored on a wild pitch. The Raiders’ Madi Smith reached on an error in the second, moved along on Kayla Hickey’s infield single and scored on Caitlin St. Germaine’s groundout.
Ashlee Russell’s two-run single highlighted the Lakers’ three-run second, when they took advantage of Bird’s wildness with a wet ball. Two runners who walked scored.
Rutland had a chance to take a big bite out of the lead in the third but Rideout, who doubled, was tagged out on a close play at home trying to score on a wild pitch and the Raiders also ran into an out on the basepaths. Then, with two out and the bases empty, Sam Bates reached on an error and scored on Mariah Crossman’s double.
Morse gave up four hits, struck out one and did not walk a batter. Bird surrendered six hits, striking out one and walking three.
Rutland will host Brattleboro on Saturday at 11 a.m.
