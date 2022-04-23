Coming on to pitch in relief with your team trailing is a pressure-packed situation. All eyes are on you as your team hopes you can keep their chances alive.
Rutland sophomore Anders Lowkes handles that pressure just fine.
Lowkes came on in relief during the Raiders' home opener against Mount Mansfield and held the Cougars in check as Rutland stormed back to win 9-7 at Giorgetti Park.
"(Anders) has great poise. We love him out there," said Raiders coach Geoff Bloomer. "He throws strikes and he's right around the plate the whole time."
"I just wanted to throw all the strikes I could and keep it close," Lowkes said.
Rutland's bats answered the bell just like Lowkes did on the hill.
The Raiders trailed 5-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, but started chipping away.
Michael Schillinger, Chris Maguire and Sam Arnold singled in the fourth and two runs came across.
A throwing error at shortstop in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed Jevan Valente and Chaska Stannard, who both singled to lead off the inning, to score and tie the game.
Rutland went ahead for good in the bottom of the sixth, as Chase de Castro drove in Tyler Weatherhogg before Schillinger singled in de Castro and Valente. Schillinger came around to score on a RBI by catcher Stafano Falco.
Getting the bats going was something the Raiders desperately needed after the first two games where they scored just one run apiece against Colchester and Essex.
Rutland banged out 12 hits in Saturday's win.
"The energy was up more than the other two games, which helped a lot at the plate," Lowkes said. "We were more disciplined and got on base more."
"The bats came alive. It was exciting to wheel people around today and get some baserunners," Bloomer said. "They hit really well. It was great."
Mount Mansfield didn't go down without a fight. The Cougars got to Lowkes a little in the seventh inning.
Dylan Combs singled to start off the inning, Caleb Murphy walked following a groundout and Alex Benedict singled to load the bases for Langdon Hazen who hit a deep sacrifice fly for a RBI.
Easton Randall singled home Murphy on the next at-bat, but Lowkes induced out a groundout to third to end the game.
Lowkes went three innings in relief, striking out two and allowing two hits. Valente started on the bump for Rutland and dealt with some control issues walking five batters, but the hard-throwing right-hander struck out eight.
Mount Mansfield used three pitchers. Owen Pinaud started and went four innings, striking out three and walking one. Randall pitched 1 2/3 innings and Peter Abair got the last out of the sixth.
Senecal had a big day at the plate for the Cougars, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, spearheading the early runs for Mount Mansfield. Combs had a pair of RBIs as well.
The Cougars (0-1) host Hartford on Tuesday. Hurricanes assistant coach Kris Keelty was in attendance on Saturday, taking in the game and getting a look at a pair of Hartford opponents. The Hurricanes play Rutland on May 7.
The Raiders (1-2) have a huge test on Tuesday, playing against a rival Burr and Burton team that looks like acontender in Division I. The Bulldogs host at 4:30 p.m.
