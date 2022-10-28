MANCHESTER — The Rutland girls soccer team used a penalty kick by Ady Kinsman with only 12.5 seconds remaining in regulation time, an overtime goal from Bethany Solari and a heart as big as the nearby Hildene Estate to beat Burr and Burton 4-3 in a Division I quarterfinal game at Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
Heart? In a victory as improbable as it was dramatic, Rutland had to overcome 2-0 and 3-1 deficits.
The Bulldogs hit the Rutlanders very quickly, forging a 2-0 lead before the game was seven minutes old.
Brooke Weber scored the first one just 6:07 into the game on what appeared to be a miscommunication between keeper Emilia Sabataso and a defender.
It was less than a minute later that Maura Grazioso put a shot in the corner of the net from 18 yards out and the Bulldogs, shut out in their last meeting with Rutland during the season, already had two goals in less than seven minutes.
"It is hard to be down by two goals instead of just one. You have got to keep your mental toughness," senior forward Brooke Schaffer said.
"It is scary being down 2-0 but you are not out of it," Rutland coach Lori McClallen said. "You have got to go to the ball harder and play to feet."
Rutland nearly answered after the first goal when Solari set Karsyn Bellomo up with a through ball.
That is why Weber's goal and the 2-0 deficit could have been so deflating.
But Rutland intensified the attack. Bellomo headed a corner kick wide and Anna Moser touched off a shot just wide of the far post.
Meanwhile, Sabataso was keeping the net clean, making one impressive save by kicking the ball out just before Isabella Lam could capitalize.
But the pressure failed to yield anything and the Bulldogs took their 2-0 advantage into halftime.
Rutland could not afford to give up the first goal of the second half and back Mackenzie McLaughlin prevented that with a clear under heavy pressure in the box.
Then, 3:39 after the break, Schaffer cut the lead in half with a nice run deep into the box before slamming it past keeper Abigail Kopeck.
The next score was the one that had the potential to really deflate Rutland, It was less than two minutes after Schaffer's goal that Amelia Sherwood scored to get the Bulldogs back to a two-goal cushion.
Raynna Hanlon gave Solari a pretty feed and Solari nearly converted it, just missing wide of the far post with 21 minutes left.
Hanlon did another nice job of setting up Moser. She hit a line drive on frame but Kopeck fielded it in the air.
Then Bellomo scored with 9:30 remaining converting Solari's corner kick to pull the Rutlanders within a goal again.
Time was running out. The Bulldogs were nearly as good as on the bus for a semifinal with CVU with time ticking down.
Then, it happened. BBA committed a foul in the penalty area with 12.5 seconds left.
The foul was obvious enough so that the Rutland bench players were cheering wildly before the signal was even given.
Kinsman stepped to the line and drilled it home.
"We practiced penalty kicks every practice leading up to this week," Kinsman said.
She looked to each side of the goalie before deciding to go where to go with the ball.
"I do anything that I can to mess up the goalie," Kinsman said.
"We have been practicing PKs. Everyone has been taking them and four of them are very strong at them but Ady has been the most consistent," McClallen said.
That brought the Bulldogs and the Rutlanders into a possible 30 minutes of overtime play and Rutland thoroughly dominated in the extra session.
The Bulldogs did manage a corner kick in the extra session but most of it was played in Rutland's offensive third of the field.
"We just said to keep moving forward and not to give up," McClallen said of the overtime strategy..
There was 4:36 remaining in the first 15-minute overtime stanza when Solari scored. She intercepted the ball and calmly struck it into the net after a few dribbles.
"I knew we had to get that one more goal," Solari said.
Her shot could not have been more perfect, even getting a piece of the far post as it went on — a shot that no goalie would be expected to stop.
Rutland will take its No. 5 seed and 12-4 record to Hinesburg for Tuesday's semifinal game against No. 1 and 13-0-1 CVU.
"I am so proud of you. That was all heart," McClallen told her players after the game.
There is dialogue in the movie The Replacements where a sideline reporter asks coach Jimmy McGinnty "Coach, what will Washington need to get back in this game?"
He answered, "You've got to have heart."
The reporter: "Can you elaborate."
The Rutland girls soccer team elaborated.
