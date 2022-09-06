Burr and Burton Academy brought the Green Army to Northwood Park for the season's first cross country meet on Tuesday. The Bulldogs boasted the largest team by far at the Rutland Town facility — about 40 runners for the boys and girls teams combined.
The Bulldogs swept the team titles, winning the girls and boys races.
But the individual honors were wrapped in Rutland Red with Erin Geisler cruising to a dominant victory in the girls race and Sam Kay holding off Woodstock's Zeb McNaughton in a fierce duel over the entire 3.1-mile layout.
The highlight of the day was Geisler breaking her own course record. She came across the line in 21:15.64, eclipsing her previous record of 22:28.6.
Burr and Burton coach Tom Klein said the secret to the robust cross country numbers at the Manchester school is keeping the sport fun.
"We make every effort for the school to learn to love running," Klein said.
Team camaraderie and team building activities are at the top of his list.
The runners negotiated a very wet course with rain coming down continually.
GIRLS
When Geisler came out of the woods at the 2.5-mile mark, the crowd knew the race belonged to her. Nobody else was in sight for quite a long time.
Geisler clocked 21:15 putting her well ahead of her closest pursuer, Burr and Burton's Madeleine Harris at 21:79.
"I couldn't see anyone and I didn't hear anyone coming right behind me," Geisler said.
She was on her home course and used the local knowledge to her advantage.
"I try to push the hills," Geisler said.
Geisler said she has no specific goals this season other than improving upon last year.
"I would like to try to qualify for the New Englands. That would be fun," she said.
TOP 10 — 1. Erin Geisler, Rutland, 21:15 2. Madeline Harris, BBA, 21:79; 3. Emily Harris, BBA, 23:89; 4. Izzy Cellini, Woodstock, 23:38; 5, Myra McNaughton, Woodstock, 23:45; 6. Ellla Saccio, Mt. Anthony., 24:17; 8. Ava Shull, Fair Haven, 24:33; 9. Grace Cubasco, BBA, 24:34; 10. Lila Beckwith, Woodstock, 24:38.
TEAM SCORES — 1. BBA 36; 2. Woodstock 63; 3. Rutland 74; Mt. Anthony 77.
BOYS
Unlike Geisler, Kay had a battle on his hands right to the end.
He and McNaughton waged an outstanding duel that did not end until Kay crossed the finish line in 17:21 with McNaughton just four seconds behind.
"He is an incredible athlete," Kay said of McNaughton.
Kay is a senior and said it is a goal of his to be a college runner.
Kay's strategy on the course is to pace himself on the flat stretch before the steepest hill on the course and then punish the hill.
"It is a huge hill," Kay said.
TOP 10 — 1. Sam Kay, Rutland, 17:21; 2. Zeb McNaughton, Woodstock, 17:25; 3. Mattheo Gallazini, BBA, 17:49; 4. Daniel Smith, Woodstock, 18:06; 5. James Underwood, Woodstock, 18:17; 6. Isaac Vernon, BBA, 18:58; 7. Karver Butler, Rutland, 18:56; 8. Thomas Sheete, Mt. Anthony, 19:11; 9. Michael Hornby, BBA, 20:39; 10. Josh Kay, Rutland, 20:32.
TEAM SCORES — 1. BBA 45; 2. Woodstock 50; 3. Rutland 55; Mt. Anthony 74.
