The jump from the little league field to the high school field is a big one.
The base paths on the little league level are 60 feet apart, tack on another 30 feet for the high school diamond. The distance from the pitching rubber to the plate is 46 feet, but it’s a 60-feet, six inches at the next level.
Rutland County Little League (RCLL) wants to make that transition easier for its ballplayers.
RCLL has started a new Seniors Division for kids ages 13-16 and those players will be playing on the regular sized high school diamond.
“There really wasn’t in between for these kids once they age out of little league baseball when they’re 12 and high school ball,” said RCLL President Mike Robilotto. “It’s a big jump from the little league field.
“This gives kids another chance to play that may not have a chance to play school ball or that aren’t playing Legion ball.”
The Seniors Division will be a six-week co-ed program that begins after the school season ends.
Robilotto talked about the importance of building a culture of baseball in the area and the transition from each stage of a player’s development smooth.
“We want to build a program that goes through 4 to 16 years old,” Robilotto said. “We’ve been working with Rutland High coach Matt Bloomer. There needs to be options for kids. We want to build baseball in the area and more important than anything, we want to make sure kids are having fun.”
The addition of the Seniors Division gives RCLL four age groups for kids to compete in. The youngest group is Tee-ball from ages 4 to 6, Coach Pitch goes from ages 6 to 8 and Majors goes from 9 to 12.
The plan is for RCLL’s season to start the week of April 19, after school spring break, and end in June, leading into the summer all-star season.
There are 24 towns that are part of the league. Clarendon joined the league last year and Wallingford is the new town on the block this year.
RCLL will take over the organization of Rutland City baseball from the Rutland Recreation Department.
“It’s a great opportunity to work with the city. They have been great partners with us,” Robilotto said.
RCLL was founded in 2017 and started competing in the district tournament, against Bennington and Brattleboro, in 2018. Rutland had an 11-year old team pick up a win in district play in 2019.
It’s another sign that what RCLL has going is working.
“We’re becoming more competitive,” Robilotto said. “We want to bring excitement to the area with baseball.”
The league has worked with people like Castleton University baseball coach Ted Shipley to put on coaching clinics and has held its own skill-based clinics looking to develop the next generation of ballplayers.
“We want to see where kids start the season and where they finish it,” Robilotto said. “We like to see the progression that they’ve made.”
RCLL had close to 150 enrolled players last year and has seen a big uptick with around 220 enrolled so far for the 2021 season.
Registration is still open; visit www.rutlandcountylittleleague.com for details and registration. For questions contact president, Mike Robilotto at coachrobilotto@gmail.com.
Robilotto stresses that money should not be a barrier for a player to get a chance to play. The league offers scholarships to help with expenses.
“We really want to be a part of the community and appreciate the local community for their support,” Robilotto said. “We want to give back to the community and have a great season.”
