As the calendar turns to July, Little League all-star season is upon us.
Rutland County Little League (RCLL) is wrapping up its regular season action in its Majors and Tee-Ball divisions and completed its Coach Pitch season already.
RCLL’s newly-minted Seniors Division, for kids ages 13-16, is just getting going with practices, before opening games on July 8. The division has around 50 players and will be a six-week program wrapping up in August.
Across the league’s four divisions, RCLL President Mike Robilotto estimates there is around 300 kids involved in the league.
“It has been a great season. We’ve had a great volunteer base that’s helped make it happen,” Robilotto said.
“Our Majors Division had a 16-game scheduled, we had a competitive season in Coach Pitch and our Tee-Ball players have learned skills to help them move on to the next level.”
With three of the four RCLL divisions wrapping up play, focus has turned to the All-Star season, where Rutland has teams in the District II 9-11 year old tournament and 10-12 year old tournament.
For a long time, Bennington and Brattleboro were the only teams on the block in the District II.
RCLL was founded in 2017 and started competing in the district tournament in 2018.
Being the established clubs on the Little League scene, Bennington and Brattleboro typically dominate the district tournaments, but Rutland has shown its closing the gap. A Rutland team even picked up a win in the district tournament in 2019.
“We’re starting to close the gap and compete with the teams in the south,” Robilotto said. “We’re trying to put our best forward to the town and establish ourselves. Our teams are going to play hard, regardless of the score.”
The All-Star season is comprised of three different divisions for District II. The 8-10 tournament consists of Bennington and Brattleboro, the 9-11 tournament consists of Rutland and Brattleboro and the 10-12 tournament has Rutland, Bennington and Brattleboro.
Rutland’s 10-12 year old team is managed by Walt Manney with assistant coaches Matt Bigelow and Greg Coolidge.
The roster consists of Kyle Bigelow, Collin Bridge, Brock Buffum, Ryan Coolidge, Evan Ferguson, Aaden Grant, Brodie Loveland, Charlie Murphy, Brady Niklasson, Giovanni Spallieri, Gavin Treanor and Phillip Welch.
The tournament opens up on July 5 at Whites Park, with Rutland hosting Brattleboro at 5:30 p.m. before hosting Bennington on Saturday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at Whites. Rutland is at Bennington on July 7 and at Brattleboro on July 9.
Each team plays a home and away game against the other teams in the tournament to determine seeding for the knock-out stage. The No. 2 and 3 seeds play on Thursday, July 15 and the winner advances to the three-game championship series with the No. 1 seed.
The winner of that championship series advances to the state tournament with champions from the other three Vermont Little League districts. District II is set to host the state tournament starting Saturday, July 24.
The Vermont state champion then plays in the New England tournament, where a spot in the Little League World Series is up for grabs.
The Rutland 9-11 year old team is managed by Dan Boudreau with assistants Robilotto and Brennan Duffy.
The roster consists of Chase Boudreau, Will Costantino, Ronan Duffy, Tyler Kennedy, Oskar Ladabouche, Devin LaFrancois, Michael Laskevich, Zeke Majorell, Lincoln Munger, Isaac Peterson, Carter Robilotto and Parker Steady.
Rutland hosts Brattleboro on July 6 at 5:30 p.m. and July 11 at 1 p.m. at Whites and plays at Brattleboro on July 8 and 10.
The winner of the 9-11 district tournament advances to the state tournament, which starts on Saturday, July 17 at the site of the District I champion.
The 9-11 regional tournament is scheduled for early August.
Whatever results happen in the coming weeks, RCLL continues to build something that hopes to create a baseball culture from a young age in the region.
“We’re looking forward to bringing this to the community,” Robilotto said. “It’s great to have teams coming to play in Rutland.”
