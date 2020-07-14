The younger kids wanted in on the act.
While local teenage baseball players are deep into their Vermont Summer Baseball League season, those just beginning their baseball journey are preparing to join them on the field.
After pushing play from its normal spring start, due to COVID-19, Rutland County Little League started its season with practices on June 20.
This week, the games are getting underway.
Rutland has three divisions that compete, Tee-ball, Coach Pitch and Majors, with 13 teams across those three levels. About 170 kids signed up to play this summer.
League President Paul Lasky knew they wanted to put a season together for the kids, but they had to wait on the blessing from Gov. Phil Scott to do so.
“We kind of had to hold out until we knew what the regulations were going to be,” Lasky said.
Given that the Little League World Series and the Vermont all-star season, which includes players from 9 to 12 years old, was canceled it allowed Lasky and league contingent to put a summer season in play.
“We just wanted to get the kids out there and teach them the game of baseball,” Lasky said.
As excited as the Co-Ed league, in its fourth year, was to get a season going, it took a while put everything in place.
“We had board meetings and knew we needed to be ready once we got word from the governor, but it was a slower process than we anticipated,” Lasky said.
They started out by having practices with players in each division together, without any team divisions. This allowed the kids to get out on the field, while they put in the finishing touches on separating teams.
Lasky said that teams were formed about a week ago.
The registration process took a while, given that it’s harder to put together a season in the summer, when kids might have previous commitments, along with previous registrations from the spring season that was lost.
Securing the fields to play on was critical and Lasky was happy to see so many fields willing to hold the league’s games this summer. Rutland Little League will hold games at fields in Rutland City, at Mount St. Joseph, in Chippenhook, Clarendon, Hydeville Field in Castleton and the softball field at Castleton University.
The league has taken many precautions to avoid threat of the coronavirus.
Kids cannot share equipment, and if they don’t have the appropriate equipment, some can be issued to them on a per game basis, and then is sanitized after usage.
At practices and games, cones are on the edge of the field to mark off a place for kids to put their equipment and social distance from others.
“The kids have been good about it,” Lasky said. “We have to remind them sometimes, but they’re going a great job.”
In the end, it’s about creating a safe and fun environment for the kids to stay active and maybe fall in love with the game of baseball. In that respect, Lasky and the rest of the league is happy to get that done.
“(The kids) don’t have to lose a year of development. They have only been able to do limited activities these past few months, so you can see how excited they are,” Lasky said.
“They can see friends and make new friends. I’m glad we waited it out and got a season put together for them.”
Lasky and the league couldn’t do it by themselves, something he makes quite clear.
“I have to thank all the towns and Rutland City especially. They are always really helpful and terrific with us,” Lasky said.
Coming up soon on the league’s calendar is a day camp set for next week, starting Monday.
In collaboration with the Rutland Recreation Department, RCLL coaches will be staffing the camp and former RCLL players ages 13 and over will be there to assist. Interested parties can contact Lasky at pdlasky@comcast.net for more information.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.