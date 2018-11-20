There are hot questions surrounding the Vermont high school football landscape. Four divisions or three? Eight-man football or not?
Go down to the middle school level and the burning question becomes: Padded flag or tackle football?
The Vermont Principals’ Association, in an effort to help a sport under siege, mandated that all middle school football played by its member schools be padded flag football.
VPA Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson stressed at a meeting with the media in August that padded flag is not what many people perceive it to be. It is not “football at recess.” Players wear all the protective equipment including helmets and shoulder pads. There is still full contact at the line of scrimmage.
The difference is that the ball carrier is not taken to the ground. The player is stopped by pulling their flag.
Padded flag is a measure to make the game safer, alleviating injuries, notably concussions.
Yet, not everyone wanted to play padded flag. Aspiring players who played tackle football since the third grade with area teams like the Vipers didn’t want to stop playing tackle football.
Consequently, the Junior Spartans were born this year, a group of 25 seventh- and eighth-graders playing tackle football in the Northern Vermont Youth Football League.
Schools feeding the Junior Spartan program include Orwell, Fair Haven, Proctor, West Rutland, Mill River, Rutland, Poultney and Otter Valley.
The Junior Spartans are having a magical season. They went 10-0, defeating Chittenden South 29-14 in the state championship game.
They will be off to Sparta, New Jersey, for the Northeast Regional on Nov. 30. If they win two games there, they are bound for Canton, Ohio, home of the Football Hall of Fame, to compete for a national championship.
There has been some sniping going on between the two groups, but Junior Spartans coach Jake Helm believes it has settled down and that many people feel there is room for both programs.
“The kids talk back and forth and tell each other that they would beat them, but it is all in a joking way,” Helm said.
Rutland’s padded flag program is under the umbrella of the city’s recreation department. That means they did not have to go the way of the flag version since they are not a school program, but chose to do so anyway.
The Rutland padded program boasted two teams at the seventh- and eighth-grade level of about 20 players each with T.J. Sabotka, Jason Cassarino and Pat Genovese doing much of the coaching.
“I think it went really well for the first year,” Rutland Recreation Department program director Nicole Densmore said.
The padded flag team calls Rutland City’s Rotary Park home. Both of its teams also hosted a game at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field.
Densmore said Rutland High varsity football coach Mike Norman is one of the biggest proponents of the padded flag program.
“I think the first year went great and that it is a step in the right direction. I think the state made the right decision,” Norman said.
Norman pointed to former RHS lineman Jake Ward, who went on to the University of Massachusetts as an offensive lineman, as an example for not needing to play tackle before high school.
“Jake Ward was the most physically imposing player I have had here. He could have played on Sundays and he never played organized sports until he got to high school,” Norman said.
Asked if there was room for both the padded version and full tackle in the area on the middle school level, Norman only said, “To each his own.”
Helm is the head coach of the Junior Spartans and Charlie Jones and Brad Kendall are on the staff.
Jones said that his own son was going to play soccer because he did not want to play padded. Then, when the Junior Spartans became available, he opted to stay with football.
Helm was also drawn to the Junior Spartans because it was the tackle variety.
“The Rec wanted to go to padded this year and I said I wasn’t doing that. Then, this came along and it was more traditional football,” Helm said.
Some in the padded flag camp believe skill players actually become better because they learn to become more elusive in keeping the flag out of the reach of the defender.
Norman points to the case of Barry Sanders, one of the all-time great running backs in college and pro football.
“Barry Sanders always said he developed his spin moves by playing flag football so I guess there is some of that,” Norman said.
Helm said he felt that the Junior Spartans were blackballed by some people when it came to things like securing officials.
But he and Jones believe the animosity between the groups has dissipated.
“There was some tension at first,” Jones said. “I think now everybody is accepting it (tackle). It’s playing football. It is just giving the kids another option.”
There are plenty of instances where players from padded and tackle teams have attended each other’s games to cheer them on.
Hartford elected to stay with tackle football at the middle school level by remaining in the league they were already a member of in New Hampshire.
“We had one or two parents who wanted to explore the option of playing in New York or New Hampshire,” Helm said.
Jones said he even asked Hartford High head coach Matt Trombly if the Hartford middle school team would take four or five kids from the Rutland County area on their team.
But with the advent of the Junior Spartans, those types of measures became unnecessary.
The Junior Spartans played two of their home games at Mount St. Joseph Academy and the other two at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
They also held practices at MSJ.
“MSJ was very supportive,” Helm said.
Football had pretty much been put to bed with the end of the three state championship games played at Rutland’s Alumni Field on Nov. 10.
But the Junior Spartans were still at it this week, practicing under the lights on a snow covered Tom LaPlaca Field at Fair Haven Union High School.
They are preparing for the trip to New Jersey as the first Vermont team ever invited to the Northeast Regional.
It has already been quite a ride. After winning the state championship game over the Chittenden South Buccaneers at Lyndon Institute, they were met by a police and fire escort at Rutland Town’s Home Depot and given the ceremonial journey back to Fair Haven.
Now, they will test themselves against the cream of the Northeast in an effort to earn that trip to Ohio.
“I have seen the other teams on YouTube and they are good, but I definitely think we can compete. I’m excited,” Jones said.
The Junior Spartans boast three linemen in the neighborhood of 240 pounds.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Steve Giordano came to one of the Junior Spartans’ practices to extend the formal invitation to the regional playoffs in New Jersey.
“It was pretty awesome,” Helm said.
Eighteen of the Junior Spartans’ 25 players are eighth-graders so new blood will be needed next season.
But they are anticipating 16 sixth-graders from the Vipers will be joining them next year and they feel that with the exposure from this first year, more will be looking to join the Junior Spartans.
“A lot of kids didn’t know about us this year,” Jones said.
Helm, Jones and Kendall believe fervidly in their full tackle program.
Norman, Densmore and the coaches connected to the padded flag teams in Rutland believe every bit as strongly in what they are doing.
“I see no reason why our program won’t grow and get better,” Norman said.
Maybe what is most important, the two options add up to a good number of aspiring young football players in Rutland County.
And in a state where the number of high school teams has dwindled and forfeits punctured holes in the varsity football schedule this fall, that can’t be a bad thing.
