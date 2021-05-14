It’s been quite the week for Rutland senior John Cotter.
Cotter was recently named a U.S. Presidential Scholar, one of two Vermont students to receive that honor, and Friday afternoon against rival Otter Valley, he showed his athleticism matches his smarts.
Cotter led the team in scoring, helping Rutland to a 17-2 win at Alumni Field. Cotter had nine points, with four goals and five assists.
“John Cotter had his best day yet,” said Ravens coach Sean Miller.
Cotter wasn’t the only one to show up in a big way for Rutland as seven Ravens found the back of the net against the Otters.
The Ravens effectively put the game out of reach in the first half, scoring all 11 goals netted in the first half.
Rutland found the back of the net in many ways. A great pass to Bradley Burton waiting on the weak side from Cotter started the scoring with 10:54 in the first quarter.
About two and a half minutes later, Joe Anderson scored making a great cut to the net. A underhand scoop shot by Patrick Cooley added another and the Cooley scored in transition to finish out the first quarter scoring.
Coming off a blowout loss to CVU, where the Ravens were competitive at times, Rutland wanted to jump up quick against Otter Valley.
“We had a lot of ground to make up from some of our bad losses this season,” Miller said. “We have a packed schedule coming up here, so we have to keep the momentum rolling.”
With Rutland up 11 at the half, Otter Valley came out with some added urgency in the second half with a flurry of shots in the opening minute. Thomas Politano got the Otters on the board with about 10:30 to go in the third.
The Ravens grabbed the momentum back from there and scored the last five goals of the third.
Each side scored once in the fourth quarter, with the Otters’ David Williams scoring as time expired.
Cooley and Anderson had four goals for Rutland. Carter Stearns scored twice and Burton, Matt Magro and Damien Duckett scored once. The goal was the first of Duckett’s varsity career.
“We had a hard time keeping up with Rutland’s cutters,” said OV coach Matt Clark. “It’s a good offense. It will help us moving forward. Hopefully, we take a lesson from this and move on to our next game.”
Junior Daniel O’Brien made 10 saves for Otter Valley, facing a heavy shot load.
“He’s getting back to us after being out for a little bit,” Clark said. “He faced a lot of shots, so hopefully this helps him get ready for the Division III playoff push.”
The Otters drop to 1-6. The schedule doesn’t get any easier with Burr and Burton making the trip to Markowski Field on Monday.
“Otter Valley is a young team and they’re getting better,” Miller said. “Their face-off guy absolutely kicked butt.”
Rutland (4-4) has a tough road test Saturday, playing at Woodstock at 11 a.m.
