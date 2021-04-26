FAIR HAVEN — Rutland cleanup batter Sam Bates is at it again. The player who clubbed two grand slam home runs in one inning in 2019 against Bellows Falls and had a home run in the Division I playoffs that year against Missisquoi, jacked a grand slam home run against Fair Haven in the Raven’s 32-5 victory on Monday.
This one was a laser, clearing the center field fence by inches and on a line. It was a frozen rope from the time it left the bat. During this age where exit velocity is a sexy number, it’s too bad this wasn’t measured.
Rutland came into this game 0-2 and had been outscored 46-8.
This can only help the Ravens’ psyche.
“We have been trying to stay positive but it can be hard. I think this will help a lot,” Bates said.
The Ravens hit the ball hard, making an inordinate number of errors and walks by Fair Haven hurt.
Pitcher Alyssa Kennedy took care of the other half inning for Rutland. She threw all five innings, limiting the Slaters to seven hits. She struck out five and walked three.
“She kept the ball around the plate,” Rutland coach Dick Wright said.
The Ravens sprayed 16 hits around the park. Kennedy had four of them and Mariah Crossman three. Bates had a couple of hits and five RBIs.
Rutland was the recipient of 16 walks.
“It’s all on me.” Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said. “My job is to fix the problem. I have a good coaching staff and some good softball players. It’s my job to make the girls better.”
The day left both the Slaters and Ravens with 1-2 records.
Mercedes Cathcart stung the ball for the Slaters. She had a double and hit a rocket to center field for an out.
Olivia Almedia had an inside-the park homer for the Slaters, Allison Lanthier had a two-run double and Sam Barker added two hits with a double.
The Slaters were down 11-0 before they knew what hit them. Rutland plated 11 runs in the first inning on six hits. Kennedy, batting in the leadoff spot, had two hits in that frame.
Jones will have a couple of practices to, as he said, try to fix the problem. The Slaters’ next game is Thursday at Hartford.
Rutland will try for another win on Wednesday when it hosts Burr and Burton.
