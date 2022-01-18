FAIR HAVEN — Rutland girls basketball coach Nate Bellomo came into Fair Haven's gym on Tuesday night with a plan and his Raiders executed it with aplomb in a 30-17 victory over the Slaters.
"Our goal was to work inside-outside today," Bellomo said.
The Raiders made it work by deftly threading entry passes.
"We work on that in practice," said senior Olivia Shipley who led the Raiders with 13 points. Teammate Kathryn Moore followed with nine.
This is a special game for Shipley. She lives in Hydeville and grew up with many of the Fair Haven players in the lower grades.
"I know a lot of them. It makes it fun," Shipley said.
The Slaters brought a 9-2 record and five-game winning streak into the contest but the Raiders set the tone early, forging an 8-2 first-quarter lead.
That inside-outside game was clicking in the opening period and it was pretty to watch. Moore made a sharp cut to the basket and the pass found her in stride perfectly. She rang up the layup and then Karsyn Bellomo scored off another of the patented lob passes inside and that made it 8-2.
The Slaters had no more success against the tenacious Rutland defense in the second quarter and when the teams went to the locker room, the Raiders were sitting atop a 13-4 lead.
If the Slaters had thoughts of getting back in the fray in the second half, they evaporated almost immediately. Mia Marsh scored from 15 feet out and Shipley nailed a 3-point field goal to balloon the lead 20-4.
Lily Briggs gave the Slaters some life by nailing a 3-pointer but they turned out to be Fair Haven's only points of the quarter and they headed to fourth stanza trailing 25-7.
Briggs led the Slaters with seven points.
Rutland hangs its hat on its tough defense night in and night out. This time, it was as good as it has ever been.
"We played great team defense. I think this was our best defensive effort of the season," coach Bellomo said.
It was a team contribution on defense but it was keyed by Karsyn Bellomo and Mackenzie McLaughlin. Bellomo drew the assignment of stopping Brittney Love and McLaughlin's job was to contain Lily Briggs. Both handled those difficult assignments by playing lock-down defense.
Defense is the Raiders' calling card and coach Bellomo knows if his team can play it like that each night, their 5-6 record could get much healthier.
"Defense travels. That's what we say," coach Bellomo said.
Coach Kyle Wilson will prepare his Slaters for a key Division II contest on Saturday in Fair Haven when the surprising Springfield team comes to town. A bounce-back victory would make the world look much different.
This was a gratifying win for the Raiders who lost in Fair Haven's gym last season.
"We had a tough game here last year," coach Bellomo said, "It is always a good win against a power like Fair Haven."
The Raiders are at St. Johnsbury on Saturday for an afternoon game against a Hilltopper team that edged them by two points in Rutland.
