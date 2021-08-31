The last time the Rutland football team walked off Alumni Field after a game, it was a champion.
The Ravens made the most of their 7-on-7, touch, pass-only season, winning the Rutland regional championship and grabbing a silver lining in a season that was anything but normal.
“I think coaching and playing last year was really important. Thank goodness that we did because if we didn’t play 7-on-7 in Vermont, football would be in big trouble,” said Ravens coach Mike Norman.
This year, Rutland would love to be back on its home field with a championship at stake. Their journey to get to that Nov. 13 date at Alumni Field starts Friday, when they host Essex.
Before the Ravens can give that hope any thought, they have to focus on rebuilding the skills that could have been lost last fall without the 11-on-11 staples of running the ball, blocking and tackling.
All teams across the state are in a similar boat when it comes to relying on guys who don’t have much experience at the varsity level in an 11-on-11 game.
“When you look at the big picture, the seniors are the only ones who would have been through preseason,” Norman said. “We have two classes that have never tackled at all, the freshman and the sophomore class.
“It’s good in a lot of ways because we get to show them how to do everything from scratch, but I think everybody wishes they had more time to prepare.”
Getting back into the flow of 11-on-11 football is a process, tackling, both doing the tackling and taking a tackle, are important things to learn.
Rutland scrimmaged New Hampshire’s Exeter and Nashua South last week and got some good experience against some of the more successful clubs the Granite State has to offer.
“If you watch the Shrine Game against New Hampshire, the physicality was pretty even,” Norman said. “In our scrimmage last week, it’s different when you’re tackling for real. You can teach it, but when you have to put it all together, it’s a bit different.”
Line play is a major deciding factor in football games in a normal season, but coming off a season where that aspect of the game wasn’t used, it becomes ever more critical in 2021.
“We tried to do a little bit (of linemen work) in practice last year, but given the restrictions, it’s not the same,” Norman said. “There’s also the kids that didn’t play last year and opted out. You’re trying to get them to come back to football. We’ve brought more kids to come back as time has gone on.”
Josh Tuttle and Caleb Gillespie are seniors that play on the offensive and defensive lines, along with a host of younger linemen looking to make their mark.
In the 7-on-7 game, junior Eli Pockette was one of the quarterbacks Rutland used and he’s back in the fold this year. Trey Davine was injured last year, but is another quarterback option for the Ravens.
“We have three or four kids that are playing quarterback (in early practices),” Norman said.
“We meet with all the kids once the season is over. All we did last year was throw the football, but you probably only got 50% of what we do. We run the ball, play action pass. We’ve worked throughout the summer and in camp and the kids have done a pretty nice job.”
Rutland has some good skill position talent coming back. Senior Slade Postemski and junior Jonah Bassett were great options at receiver in the 7-on-7 game.
“We probably have seven or eight guys that are rotating in there,” Norman said. “There’s some talent there, for sure. It’s just going to be about how things shake out.
“We haven’t put our roster together yet. Competition is good. At those positions, we’re fortunate to have kids competing.”
Rutland only lost five seniors to graduation, so there is plenty of talent coming back and a large freshmen class is keeping the cupboard full.
“I like the fact that the kids have come back and worked really hard,” Norman said.
Football is important to the fabric of Rutland. Having it back in its normal state this fall is something Norman and his team will cherish.
“It’s good for Rutland, good for the high school and good for the community to have another piece of normality back,” Norman said.
