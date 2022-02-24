The Rutland boys basketball team can go through dry spells offensively, but it knows the effort on the other end of the floor won't dip.
The Raiders were in the midst of some offensive struggles coming out of halftime against Burlington, but weathered the storm. Once Rutland found its groove, it dominated the rest of the way, winning 51-34 Thursday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
Rutland had been held off the scoreboard for more than half the third quarter. It wasn't until 3:50 left in the third, where Slade Postemski hit a pair of free throws to finally tick up the Raider total.
During that stretch, the Raiders' defense allowed just four points.
It wasn't long after that Jack Coughlin knocked down a 3 and from there it was all Rutland.
The Raiders pushed their lead to eight by the end of the third and were potent defensively in the fourth, not allowing any Seahorses points until Dylan Grimm split a pair at the charity stripe with 1:32 to play.
"In the middle of the third quarter, we struggled to score, but our defense was there," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. 'We're going to have stretches like that."
As the second half progressed, the Raiders were getting much better looks at the basket. They were making the extra pass and it resulted in a ton of easy buckets.
"We got some good looks at the basket and got some huge hustle points. I think that was the turning point," Wood said. "The defense stayed consistent throughout. We had a great fourth quarter."
Not many players have the motor that Coughlin does on the court. The curly-haired guard is an energizer bunny, constantly looking to pick the pocket of opponents. He did that to the tune of a game-high five steals.
If there was a need for energy, Coughlin was always there to give it.
"I take pride in the steal," Coughlin said of his effort on the defensive end. "Sometimes you gamble a little bit, but gambling pays off sometimes."
"(Jack) is an unsung hero. He doesn't shoot the ball a lot, but he's certainly capable of making an open shot," Wood said. "He's super aggressive, which leads him to have to sit for stretches.
"We know when he has two fouls that three isn't far away, but in terms of bringing energy, he's the guy we rely on for that. Slade (Postemski) as well."
Coughlin led the Raiders with 16 points and had six rebounds to go with his five steals. Postemski added 13 points, while a handful of other guys chipped in a multiple baskets.
Eli Pockette had just two field goals, but was similar to Coughlin defensively, nabbing four steals.
Burlington is much better than its 2-16 record lets on. The Seahorses play a gauntlet of a schedule in the Metro division and have hung with many of the state's best teams.
Especially early on, Burlington gave Rutland some problems with its size and quick hands defensively. The Seahorses scored the first five points of Thursday's contest and held a lead for a good portion of the first half.
Chan Nyal paced Burlington with 12 points, adding five rebounds and three steals. Grimm chipped in eight points.
Rutland (14-5) is likely looking at the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the Division I playoffs with pairings coming out on Monday.
