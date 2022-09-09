BURLINGTON — It was not an easy loss for the Rutland girls soccer team as it outshot Burlington 16-5 but came out on the short end of a 2-0 verdict.
The Rutlanders thought they had scored in the first half but Bethany Solari’s goal was voided when it was ruled there was no time remaining on the clock.
Emelia Sabataso was in goal for Rutland.
Brooke DeShaw and Mimi Dion had the second-half goals for the Seahorses. Dion and Camryn Muzzy earned assists.
“We are competitive with these teams for 80 minutes. We know that we can play with them,” Rutland coach Lori McClallen said.
Now, she will look for the result she wants on the scoreboard when Essex visits Alumni Field on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 9, Hartford 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The offensive onslaught continued on Friday for the Fair Haven girls soccer team as they got three goals from Elizabeth Love and two each from Maddy Perry, Lily Briggs and Brittney Love in a 9-0 victory over Hartford.
Kate Hadwen had the shutout.
The Slaters take a 2-0 record into their home opener on Wednesday against Middlebury.
Middlebury 4, OV 0
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury kept the Otter Valley girls soccer team winless on Friday by cruising to a 4-0 victory.
The Tigers got goals from four different players — Lia Polianson, Harper Wire, Meredith Home and Jasmine Harley.
Kassidy Brown earned the shutout in the net.
“We played great defense, we just couldn’t the ball in the goal and we had our chances,” Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard said.
“Lexi Hayes, Brookelyn Kimball, Bryn Blanchard, Laura Allen and Emily Peduto played great on defense.”
The Otters swing back into action on Wednesday at home against West Rutland.
BBA 2, Mt. Anthony 0
BENNINGTON — The Burr and Burton Academy girls soccer team punched its ticket to the championship game of the Patriot Classic by blanking Mount Anthony 2-0.
Josie Powers and Emelia de Jounge had the goals.
BBA will play Hoosac Valley in the championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hartford 2, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys soccer team played Hartford to a scoreless stalemate through the first half just as they did in their previous game against Burr and Burton.
The Slaters fell again by the same score of 2-0.
The Hurricanes rang up their first goal on an indirect kick in the penalty area, the own goal caroming off a defender.
Gabe Gullette scored the insurance goal.
“We played well on defense when we stayed organized. We know what we need to work on,” Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton said.
The Slaters will take a 1-2 record to Chester to face Green Mountain on Monday.
Rivendell 3, MSJ 0
ORFORD, N.H. — The defending Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team crossed the line into New Hampshire and did not have the best of experiences, falling 3-0 to Rivendell.
“We had Arlington game hangover. That game was so intense,” MSJ coach Josh Souza said.
“We resorted to kick-and-run and did not do the things we try to do.”
The 0-3 on Tuesday when Sharon Academy comes to Abatiell Field.
Woodstock 3, GM 1
WOODSTOCK — The Green Mountain boys soccer team saw its record dip to 0-2 with Friday’s 3-1 decision against Woodstock.
The Chieftains will try to break through for their first victory on Monday with a home game against Fair Haven.
The 1-0 Wasps will visit Otter Valley on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 2, Windsor 1
WINDSOR — Alex Faucher scored one goal and assisted on the other as Burr and Burton Academy edged Windsor 2-1 on Friday.
The Bulldogs built a 2-0 lead by halftime. Qwynn Humphrey scored for Bulldogs 23 seconds before the halg with Faucher getting the assist by directing Mai-Liis Edwards penalty corner to Humphrey.
BBA dominated the first three quarters but Windsor put on the pressure in the fourth stanza when the Yellow Jackets scored. Mackenzie Kleetisch got their score with 7:08 remaining in the game.
Windsor goalie Sydney Perry collected eight saves and Delana Underwood had two stops for the Bulldogs.
“Alex Faucher and Piper Morgan did a great jon using their speed to carry the ball down the wings and then cross it into the circle,” BBA coach Barb Miceli said.
“Kaelin Downey also did a great job at center mid. Kylie Prins was very tough on the left side defensively, helping to shut down their attack.”
The Bulldogs take a 1-1 record into Wednesday’s home game against CVU.
MEN’S SOCCER
CU 1, Eastern Nazarene 1
CASTLETON — Eastern Nazarene and Castleton University battled to a 1-1 tie on Friday night in men’s soccer action at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Adolphe Alfani got Castleton on the board first.
Just when it looked as though the Spartans were heading for theirfirst win, Eastern Nazarene scored with less than two minutes remaining.
Castleton’s record goes to 0-2-1.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bobbett selected
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College men’s basketball player Jaden Bobbett was selected to represent the United States in Barcelona, Spain this summer.
Bobbett was one of 14 student-athletes across all three divisions on the East Coast All-Star Team that played several commemorative games honoring the 1992 Dream Team.
The United States Men’s Olympic basketball team took home the gold medal at the 1992 games in Barcelona, featuring NBA greats like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
