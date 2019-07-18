The Rutland Post 31 baseball team found a way to come from behind and they couldn’t have done it at a better time.
Josh Beayon served a line drive into right field, plating Alex Cornelius with the go-ahead run and Nate Hudson with a pad run as Rutland rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth and came away with a 6-4 victory over Bennington Post 13 in Southern Division action on a balmy Thursday at St. Peter’s Field.
In the top of the sixth, Bennington had broken up a 3-3 deadlock to leapfrog into a 4-3 lead. Post 13 looked to be in a great position to steal a win with the bottom of the Rutland batting order due up.
But Ethan Senecal lead the frame with a solid single and Cornelius piggybacked with another single off reliever Brodie Krawczyk before the right-hander induced an infield fly out. Bennington coach Scott Buck then strode from the dugout to change the pace by inserting curve balling right-hander Chandler Pouk to close the inning.
Pouk got Luc Vitagliano to fly out but Hudson ripped a line shot to center, scoring pinch runner Justin Aker to knot the game at 4-4. Pouk then hit Reece de Castro to load the bases and set the stage for Beayon’s big hit.
“We were a little flat from the start but we picked it up when we needed to and we scored some runs in big situations,” Beayon said. “I had an idea (of what he was going to throw) but when I saw it come out of his hand I just sat back and dropped the bat on it and took it to right.”
The comeback win sets Rutland up nicely going into the final weekend of the American Legion regular season. Post 31 is 13-5 with Bellows Falls coming in Friday and a doubleheader with Randolph on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. Post 31 finishes with makeup games at White River and Bennington at home on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the loss makes it a bit tricky for 9-10 Bennington. Post 13 is fighting with 9-11 White River for the fourth and final playoff spot but Bennington has control of its destiny with a doubleheader at White River on Saturday.
“This was a great game, well played and back and forth but I wasn’t counting on getting this one here,” Buck said. “We’ve played these guys tough all year long. I can’t put my finger on this game and say it’s going to keep us out of the playoffs. We’ve got two against White River Saturday and they are must wins.
“I’ve got to be honest with you, this is the first time in years that Post 13 has played a meaningful game this late in the season.”
Bennington jumped to a 2-0 lead scoring a pair in the second. Post 13 loaded the bases against Rutland starter Ben Simpson. Although de Castro cut a runner down at the plate with a strong throw, Simpson yielded an RBI single to Dylan Babson and then walked a run in.
Rutland jumped into the lead in the third, scoring three runs on the strength of clutch hitting. Cornelius’ single and Vitagliano’s walk set the table, while Hudson drove in one with a line single to left. Beayon and Ethan Coarse joined the party with run scoring singles.
Simpson battled in his 5.1 innings, yielding six hits with a trio of strikeouts but when it came to the third time through the lineup, Rutland coach Rick Battles lifted the big right-hander in favor of Ethan Senecal.
Meanwhile, Buck used his starter Caleb Hay for just 2.1 innings before going to the right-handed Krawczyk and finally Pouk.
Senecal yielded a base hit to Pouk that broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth and pushed Bennington into a 4-3 lead but he was lights out in the seventh after Rutland captured the lead with the thee-run sixth, retiring the side in order to preserve the win.
Pouk collected two of Bennington's seven hits and drove in one.
Hudson garnered a pair of hits, drove in two and scored once. Beayon added two hits and drove in three.
“We fought back tonight, which is good because we haven’t been,” said Battles. “We got some good clutch hits and excellent pitching again by Ben and Ethan Senecal. You want to get on a good roll at the end of the year, playing good baseball and these guys are fighters to the end.”
