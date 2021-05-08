The Rutland boys tennis team has established itself as one of the most elite teams in southern Vermont and that was on full display against a competitive Woodstock squad Saturday at Whites Playground.
The Ravens grabbed a 7-0 win over the Wasps, their second match in a row won by that perfect score, following a shutout of Mount Anthony on Thursday.
Rutland didn't drop a set in Saturday's match, but most matches were competitive.
Ravens coach Rob Purdy credits his team's earlier matches against elite northern teams as critical in helping Rutland deal with matches that could go either way.
"That's where our matches against South Burlington, St. Johnsbury and CVU pay off, where the kids go through a tough stretch and they can come back and find a way to win," Purdy said.
Two guys that exemplified that were Rutland No. 1 singles player Augie Louras and No. 3 singles player Ollie Hamilton. Both were down at times in their match, but found a way to adjust and take control.
Louras beat Woodstock's Nixon Malik 6-4, 6-3.
He trailed for part of the first set, but came back with force. Malik remained competitive in the second match, but Louras grabbed the early games to take control.
"It took him a while to get going, but once he figures things out, he's playing really well," Purdy said. "He played probably the best match of his career against CVU and he seems to be playing at a different level.
"Augie made a couple of adjustments and it took some things away from that kid. They always have their little dip, whether it's at the start or the end and that's something we have to work on to maintain that effort all the way through."
Hamilton beat the Wasps' Nick Anderson handily, 6-2, in the first set, but really had to battle to get the straight sets win. Anderson was on the brink of forcing the 10-point tiebreaker, but Hamilton settled in to win the last few games to win 7-5 in the second set.
"They can find another gear," Purdy said, talking about his guys when they're in adverse situations within a match.
The other really competitive match of the day came at No. 1 doubles. Rutland's Reed Martin and Matt Goulette won the first set 6-3 over Max Hambsch and Otto Nisimblat, but had a much tougher test in the second set.
The Woodstock duo kept the set close throughout, but Martin and Goulette pulled through for the 7-5 win.
The Ravens won fairly handily in the other four matches.
At No. 2 singles, Brady Kenosh beat Danny Drebber 6-1, 6-2. At No. 4 singles, Zach Martin cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win against Jake Singelais. At No. 5 singles, Graham Seidner beat Sam Morris 6-1, 6-1, and in No. 2 doubles, Zak Arshad and Robin Rushing bested Nate Satterfield and Kip Gaddis 6-2, 6-0.
The win pushes Rutland's record to 5-1 as it continues to set itself up well heading into the final month of the season.
"They really eat up what we're trying to get through to them and it shows," Purdy said. "Their play is pretty disciplined. They're all pretty smart kids, so they can handle that. We can still get better, but take it step by step."
