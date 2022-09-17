The goals haven't been plenty, but the wins are starting to come around for the Rutland girls soccer team.
For the second straight game, RHS pulled out a 1-0 win, beating Middlebury Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
Junior Bethany Solari netted the game's lone goal, coming with 7:16 left in the first half on an assist by classmate Adysen Kinsman.
Solari used nifty ball-handling to lose a defender inside the midfield line, before take a run toward the 18-yard box. Outside the 18, she sent a low, hard shot at Tigers keeper Kassidy Brown and it was out Brown's reach, finding the left side of the net.
Solari is a wizard with the ball at her feet and has great soccer instincts. She's trying to focus on taking what comes to her and making the most of it.
"It wasn't the best shot I've taken, but I just saw an opportunity and I went for it," Solari said. "What I always think about is that it needs to be such a perfect goal and I realize that it doesn't have to be (perfect) to get that result."
"(Bethany) is such an asset to our team. She's very comfortable with the ball at her feet," said RHS coach Lori McClallen. "She's not afraid of a 1v1 situation and you need forwards and midfielders that won't back off from it."
Solari's goal was her first of the season and just the second of the year for Rutland through five games. Mattie Peters' goal on Wednesday against Essex was enough to hold up as well in RHS's first win.
While the goals are still tough to come by, Rutland is getting more and more quality chances as the games progress. That's been a major positive for the team as it inches closer to the midway mark of the regular season.
"I think throughout the season we're going to improve a lot and see more opportunities," Solari said.
"We're slowly building that process (of more shot opportunities)," McClallen said. "The other part of it is combination play and making sure we're utilizing more people on the field, so we can get our numbers up and make sure those quality chances actually produce a goal."
Middlebury had its spurts of pressure on the Rutland backs, but RHS heavily outshot the Tigers.
Brown had a very busy day in goal and kept Middlebury afloat, making 20 saves. Rutland keeper Emilia Sabataso earned her second straight clean sheet, making five saves.
Rutland's early-season schedule is a gauntlet. They've already played the likes of Mount Mansfield, Burlington and Colchester, who between them were a combined 9-0 heading into the weekend.
The hope is that those tough opponents will serve RHS nicely when the team faces adversity down the line and has them playing at a high level when Southern Vermont League play rolls around.
Seven of Rutland's last nine games of the regular season are against Southern Vermont League opponents.
RHS (2-3) opens up SVL play on Wednesday at Burr and Burton Academy. The Bulldogs (3-1-1) tied perennial Division I power CVU 1-1 on Saturday.
Wednesday's game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on the Taylor Field turf.
