Senior Day is made to be a celebration of four years of hard work, one of the major culminating days in a student-athletes' career. For Rutland senior Mattie Peters, this day was cherished just a bit more.
Peters was just happy to be out there for the RHS girls soccer team's 7-2 win against Brattleboro Saturday at Alumni Field.
It's a blessing she wouldn't take for granted after she suffered a torn ACL last year, missing out on the heart of a very successful season for the Rutland squad that made it all the way to the Division I semifinals.
"I'm just really happy to be back out on the field. I still have a lot of things to work on, but I've definitely improved," Peters said.
Peters shouted out the efforts of physical therapist Kate Moser and athletic trainer Tyler White, along with her mother Kim Peters, who is a Rutland assistant coach, and her teammates for their support throughout the rehabilitation process.
"To have to sit out a season that was so successful and then have to be like, 'oh my gosh, I wasn't a part of any of that, how do I make my senior year even better? She's put the work in," said Rutland coach Lori McClallen.
"Each game, she just gets better and better and she starts to understand checking back to the ball. She's a great target player up front. She's going to be a pest in front of the net. It's so important for her. This is her moment."
Peters even found the back of the net on the seniors' special day. Her goal midway through the second half was the force that kickstarted a dominant effort down the stretch for RHS.
Ady Kinsman sent one of her patented hooking corner kicks into the box. Peters was in the right spot far post and didn't miss.
Rutland had fallen into a bit of a lull at that point in the game after Brattleboro's Kylee Mager's goal with 28 minutes cut RHS's three-goal halftime lead to two.
It was important for Rutland to respond and it did just that.
"We talked about keeping the ball in the offensive third to get those chances," McClallen said. "Force them to kick it out of bounds because we know we can be strong on set pieces."
Peters had just substituted back into the game before that goal. She knew where to be to come through.
"I was like, 'this is going to be me.' I always go far post," Peters said.
It was a repeat of Peters' first goal of the season, which came against Essex.
Rutland dominated down the stretch. On a day about the seniors, freshman Anna Moser showed the future of RHS girls soccer is bright too, scoring off her own rebound with 12 minutes left.
Senior defender Mackenzie McLaughlin, who controlled the back with authority, got in on the scoring act with less than seven minutes left, burying a long free kick in the corner of the net.
It was the second straight game where McLaughlin's big boot on a free kick found the back of the net.
Rutland jumped out of the gate early. Senior Kylee Niering connected with classmate Brooke Schaffer with a floating ball into the box that Schaffer got on the other end of to score less than three minutes into play.
Senior Karsyn Bellomo found the back of the net with 30:44 left in the first half, corralling a loose ball in the box and booting it home.
Bethany Solari scored Rutland's other two goals in the first half. She had a great run down the left side that led to her first goal and played a game of give-and-go with Peters for her second late in the half.
Charlie Miller had Brattleboro's other goal, which came with eight minutes left in the first half. She hit a low shot that was out of Rutland keeper Emilia Sabataso's reach into the left side of the goal.
Sabataso and freshman Taylor Swett made three stops apiece for Rutland. Maria Fellows had nine saves and Emily Worden had eight saves for Brattleboro.
RHS (8-4) has a huge test on Tuesday, playing undefeated Fair Haven under the lights of LaPlaca Field. The Slaters were undefeated when the two teams met last year, before Rutland handed Fair Haven its first loss.
RHS will look to replicate that success on Tuesday.
Rutland knows there are things to clean up for the stretch run. Saturday's win had its many highs, but it also had some lulls that RHS can't get away with against elite opponents.
No matter how it got done, it always feels special to get the win on Senior Day.
Nobody can take that away from Peters, Schaffer, Bellomo, McLaughlin, Sabataso, Niering, Mia Marsh, Kate Labate, Brianna Greene and Rory Logan.
