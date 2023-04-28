The Rutland girls lacrosse team was out to snap a two-game losing skid Friday afternoon and Essex had no intention to make RHS's job an easy one.
Rutland and Essex, teams jockeying for position in the middle of the Division I standings, battled back and forth with both sides unable to pull away.
In the end, it was RHS who had just enough juice to eke out a 12-11 win against the Hornets.
Rutland was ahead by one at the break, but Essex came back with a blow of its own in the second half.
After Loretta Cooley scored for Rutland with a nice curl from the back of the net, the Hornets scored three goals to push ahead for the first time since midway through the opening half.
Essex junior Breya Montague started the run with a contested attack up the middle of the defense and Jemma Brinker did the same less than a minute later to tie the game. Reese Holcomb had the go-ahead score deking a defender on a restart to score.
The teams traded a goal apiece, but Rutland went back ahead with two scores, one coming on a shot from Mia Marsh that tucked just inside the left post despite some physical defense and the other on another curl by Cooley.
The one-goal edge looked like it might stand, but a great dish by Dylan Line found Montague in front of the goal for the equalizer with 3:30 to play.
The Essex momentum didn't last long as Cooley scored 21 seconds later for the eventual game-winning goal.
In a game that was as seesaw as Friday's, having a short memory is essential to get back to the task at hand and not let the momentum of the opponent compound.
"You kind of just have to forget about it and regroup as a team," Cooley said. "You just have to keep playing your game and not getting down."
"It was a gut check," said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko of his team's effort. "They played smart."
The usual suspects did their thing on offense for RHS. Cooley led the way with four goals, followed by three from Karsyn Bellomo, two apiece from Marsh and Mackenzie McLaughlin and one from Lila Tu.
Those players all had their fingerprints all over a critical four-goal run for Rutland that helped them take control in the first half.
RHS was trailing by one at the time, but Cooley knotted the score on a goal with 13:02 left in the half.
Bellomo and McLaughlin, who play sports together all three seasons of the school year, showed their chemistry on the ensuing goals that pushed Rutland ahead. A great cut to the cage by McLaughlin resulted in a goal set up by Bellomo and the two were at it again to extend the lead. Cooley had the final goal of that run.
Essex got two goals back before the end of the half and could have had more if it wasn't for the effort of RHS sophomore goalie Amelia Marsh, who made some critical saves. Before the break, she stopped seven Hornet shots.
"Each day, she is getting better and that's going to make us better as a team," Zmurko said.
"(Amelia) has gotten so much more confident," Cooley said. "It helps that we have such a close-knit team."
Montague led the charge offensively for Essex with four goals. Holcomb and Lily Boutin had two apiece, while Line, Ava Spooner and Brinker all had one.
The Hornets (4-4) had a three-game winning streak coming into Friday and look to begin a new one on Wednesday at Essex in the final game of a three-game road trip.
Rutland (3-2) is at New York's Glens Falls High School on Tuesday. Glens Falls has been an offensive powerhouse this season, scoring more than 20 goals on multiple occasions.
RHS will feel a lot better about competing with an elite team like that coming off a win of its own.
"We just needed to come together as a team and believe that we could do it," Cooley said.
With the resolve Rutland showed on Friday, there is plenty to believe in for this team.
