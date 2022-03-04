The saying often goes that the third time's the charm, but for the Rutland boys basketball team, the second time did the trick in its 44-43 win against Essex Friday night in the Division I quarterfinals.
The Raiders were on the brink of seeing their season end. Rutland had inched back from a six-point deficit to open the fourth and were down just two points with 34.7 seconds left after Hornets big man Walker Root had missed a 1-and-1 free throw.
Rutland called a timeout to talk it over and ran a play it was confident could get the Raiders over the hump. It didn't work out and Rutland had to get into defensive mode again.
The Hornets once again missed a 1-and-1 try and the Raiders got a rare second chance.
With 11.2 seconds to go, Rutland inbounded from the bench side. The Raiders got the ball to big man Luke DelBianco who passed to Jack Coughlin. Coughlin took the ball and dribbled it out, before quickly dishing it back to Eli Pockette darting to the corner.
Pockette got an open look and knocked down possibly the biggest shot of his three-year varsity career to push Rutland ahead. One stop on the other end and Raiders had clinched their spot in the D-I semifinals.
"Survive and advance," said Raiders coach Mike Wood. "We tried to run the same set on the play prior and we screwed it up. It's poetic that it came back around and we got the same look."
Pockette had been pretty quiet by his standards for most of the night, but came through in the most crucial spot.
"(Eli's) the guy we want to take that shot," Wood said.
"We have to find ways to win," Pockette said. "It wasn't pretty. I didn't have my best game, but I made a shot when it mattered."
Pockette's shot was the dagger, but Rutland isn't in that spot without the play of senior Jack Coughlin, who scored eight points in the fourth quarter and was his usual pest defensively. Coughlin led the team with 16 points and three steals.
"He carried us, but that's what seniors do," Wood said. "I knew we would respond. We play from behind all the time. Down three, down four, four minutes, let's win the game. It's go time."
Rutland jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter fueled by defensive intensity and an effort to get the ball inside. DelBianco was the beneficiary of that effort, scoring eight of his 12 points in the first.
Essex is a battle-tested club and it responded in the second, scoring the first eight points to cut the deficit to four. After some back and forth play, the Rutland lead stayed at four heading into the locker room.
The Hornets kept that momentum going out of the break and a Root post bucket gave Essex its first lead in the third. Andrew Goodrich buried a corner 3 to up the lead to four.
Goodrich and Root were the ones that gave the Raiders the most fits all night. Goodrich had 10 of his game-high 17 points in the third. While Root struggled at the line in the fourth, he put the Hornets in a position to win with nine of his 10 points in the second and third, along with eight rebounds.
"We knew they were going to respond. Their size bothered us," Wood said. "Their length bothered our shooters."
Thomas Price scored a bucket late in the third that pushed Essex's advantage to the most it would be all night, at six points.
The Raiders chipped away in the fourth and different guys were stepping up. Trey Davine's defense on a play in the fourth caused an Essex backcourt violation. Slade Postemski's steal and transition dunk riled up the crowd and made it a one-possession game.
It's the type of team effort Rutland will need if it wants to get back to the Division I state championship game for the first time in three years, a game it had been in three years in a row from 2017 to 2019.
In Rutland's way is No. 1 seed St. Johnsbury, a team that has beaten the Raiders twice this season. Tip-off set is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday at Patrick Gymnasium.
