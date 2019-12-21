If there was ever a must-win game early in the season, the Rutland boys basketball team had it Saturday night against Essex.
Coming off two close losses to start their season, the Raiders were in desperate need of getting in the win column.
Fueled by strong play down the stretch, Rutland toppled the Hornets, winning 50-48 in the final game of the North-South Classic at the College of Saint Joseph.
"This feels great to get the first one out of the way," said junior Evan Pockette. "We've been really struggling and this will help us going forward. It feels good."
With the graduation of Jamison Evans, the Raiders don't have a guy who has tons of experience taking the team on their back.
Pockette is one of the few current Raider players that saw significant playing time last year, and when crunch time came Saturday night, he took over.
Pockette scored a crucial basket down the stretch to tie the game, and with the clock ticking well under a minute, the ball was in his hands again.
With a raucous crowd ringing through the gym, he drove to the basket and was fouled.
The biggest free throws of the Raiders' season awaited him as he stepped to the line with 4.2 seconds to play. Calmly, he knocked down the first one, and after an Essex timeout, he nailed the second.
The Hornets quickly moved the ball down court, but they couldn't get a viable shot off.
"Evan has been here and played in big games," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. "We went to him and he got us the buckets. That's what he's supposed to do."
Essex jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, working the ball inside well. The Raiders kept up with the Hornets and got themselves to the line a bunch, but didn't take advantage.
As a team, Rutland shot just 1-for-6 from the charity stripe in the first quarter and that put them down three points at the quarter break.
The Raiders were in a press defense for much of the first half and it paid dividends, especially in the second quarter.
Essex was flustered by the pressure and Malik Hendrickson stepped in front of a pass for a steal. The senior forward drove for an easy transition basket to give Rutland a 23-22 lead.
The game remained tight throughout the rest of the frame and the Raiders took a three-point lead into the half.
Rutland slowed down most of Essex's offensive cogs in the first half, but struggled to contain forward Anthony Decarvalho. The Hornets fed the ball into the senior and he went off for 12 first-half points.
Being a smaller-stature team, the Raiders have to work extra hard to keep post players in check. Wood thinks his team can improve in that regard.
"We could have handled (their size) better," Wood said. "(Anthony) Decarvalho was problematic for us. He got to where he wanted to get to without much resistance. If we're going to make gains, we need to be able to execute and make adjustments in game."
Maddox Traynor knocked down a 3 to start the second half for Rutland, but the Raiders' offense went a bit cold across the next few minutes.
The Raiders got rolling again late in the quarter, but their lead was cut to two by the start of the fourth.
The early stages of the final frame didn't see a ton of offense. The Hornets grabbed a lead, but the Pockette run at the end secured the Rutland win.
While Pockette led the Raiders with 15 points, Rutland got production from multiple guys.
Traynor had 10 points, including a trio of 3's. Forward Noah Depoy scored nine points and was a presence on the boards, while Kyle DelBianco provided energy and six points off the bench.
Rutland improves to 1-2 and plays U-32 on Saturday on the road.
"Hopefully, we're trending in the right direction. This was a good win over a quality opponent," Wood said.
