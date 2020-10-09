Every athlete remembers their Senior Night. Kendra Sabotka might grow up to tell her kids about hers. She banged in both goals for the Rutland girls soccer team in a 2-1 victory over Mount Anthony under the Friday night lights of Alumni Field.
The Raiders appeared to be in command with a 2-0 lead and time winding down, but Mount Anthony’s Haley Breese cut the lead in half, capitalizing on a beautiful ball served by Elyse Altland, with just 11:26 remaining.
Midfield player Justine Peters said the Raiders did not panic when it became a one-goal game.
“We just had to play defense. We know it all starts with defense,” Peters said. “We kept our composure and we communicated.”
Both of Sabotka’s goals were assisted and set up nicely, the first by Mackenzie McLaughlin just over five minutes into the game.
The other came on a pretty feed from Camryn Kinsman, 7:47 before the half.
“We were playing well as a team and as a unit,” Sabotka said.
The Raiders had the better of the play, particularly in the first half.
But in the second half, MAU showed some spunk.
“I was proud of our girls for the way they battled in the second half,” Mount Anthony coach Aaron Wood said. “It’s easy to just curl up after a first half like we had and lose the game 4 or 5 to nothing. I was really proud of them.”
It was a direct kick by McLaughlin that set up the early goal. Sabotka did a nice job reading the ball off her teammate’s foot and then finished it off.
The Raiders continued to threaten in that opening half. Kinsman hit the post, Isabel Crossman lofted a dangerous looking cross in the box and Kinsman got another great look, hammering the ball over the crossbar.
They kept knocking.
When MAU made its infrequent offensive forays in the half, goalkeeper Kathryn Moore and her defense were solid. Moore was adept at deciphering the attack and being in the right position. The back line, especially Karsyn Bellomo and Brianna Greene, always seemed to be in the right spot to clear the ball out of harm’s way.
Peters was solid defensively but also was an offensive-minded midfield player whenever the situation called for it. She triggered the transition from defense to offense with well-placed strikes up the field.
The 2-0 halftime lead looked pretty safe.
Then, the Patriots came out to play after the break They were going to the ball harder and Linnaia Connell’s monster throw-ins, along with her hard and accurate direct kicks, gave MAU many more opportunities than they had in the opening 40 minutes.
Wood made a goalie change early in the second half and Ava Elmer shined in her varsity debut. She barely had time to get warm when Kinsman, one of the most dangerous offensive players in the Southern Vermont League, tested her with a rocket from 25 yards out. Elmer went high in the air and tipped it over the bar.
Kinsman was helped off the field with 19:15 remaining and did not return so the Raiders had to weather the stretch run without one of their top players.
They were able to hold on, hiking their record to 2-2.
The Patriots fell to 1-2.
Notes: Both teams shut out Brattleboro, MAU edging the Colonels 1-0 and Rutland beating them 3-0. ... The Raiders have only three seniors. Honored before the game were Sabotka, Peters and Elaina Kearney.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.