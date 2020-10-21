The Rutland football team flipped the script on Middlebury Wednesday night at Alumni Field.
After a three-point loss to the Tigers earlier in the season, the Raiders got their revenge picking up a three-point win of their own, 23-20.
Middlebury bested Rutland on a last-second field goal on its own home turf and it looked to write a similar script against the Raiders this time.
With the game tied 17-17 after regulation, the Tigers were given the ball on the 10-yard line, with four chances to put the ball in the end zone. A trio of Zach Bean passes were well-defended by Rutland, so Middlebury called upon junior Nikolai Luksch to knock in a 26-yard field goal, which he did.
The pressure shifted to the Raiders with their chance in overtime. A field goal and the game continues, a touchdown and it’s all over.
Rutland didn’t make the crowd wait long as Evan Pockette fired a pass over the middle that Slade Postemski caught just inside the end zone for the win.
For the Norwich University friends, Mike Norman, the coach at Rutland, and Dennis Smith, the coach at Middlebury, they’re all square at one win apiece this fall.
“It’s a healthy competition. They beat us last time and we just happened to make a play tonight. We’re just really fortunate for sure,” Norman said.
After Rutland went 3-and-out on its first drive of the day, Middlebury went on a long drive of its own.
A 25-yard pass from Tigers quarterback Ryan Thomas-Danyow put Middlebury in Rutland territory and a 37-yard find to Cooper Lacroche got the Tigers in the red zone.
Middlebury stalled out from there and Luksch nailed a field goal.
Rutland found a groove on the next drive, with sophomore signal caller Eli Pockette moving the Raiders down the field. A 26-yard pass to Collin Kimball put Rutland on the Middlebury 3.
The younger Pockette set his older brother, senior Evan Pockette, up nicely and the senior hit Cory Drinwater for a 3-yard score to start the second quarter.
Middlebury was driving, trying to find the go-ahead score later in the quarter and moved the ball into Rutland territory.
The Raiders defense locked in after a nine-yard gain, forcing an incompletion on the next play and doing the same on 4th-and-1.
They took that momentum swing and turned it into a touchdown from Evan Pockette to Postemski on the next drive. Evan Pockette was 6-for-7 to get the score.
“Playing with a lead is easier than playing from behind,” Norman said. “The real credit goes to the kids.”
Middlebury battled back in the second half, with Penn Riney intercepting Eli Pockette in the third quarter. The Tigers moved the ball to the Rutland 5, and to start the fourth, Bean connected with Mason Kaufmann for a touchdown.
Rutland added a field goal on the next drive, but the Tigers responded with a 12-play drive to even the score. Middlebury converted two fourth downs and finished it off with a 26-yard touchdown from Bean to Gabe Dunn.
Rutland is 5-3 and travels to Burr and Burton on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest at Applejack Stadium.
