The Rutland and Woodstock boys hockey teams were locked in a scoreless tie entering the final period of Saturday's Division II playoff game. The word "overtime" could even be heard in conversations in the lobby.
Rutland, which defeated Woodstock 4-1 during the regular season over the mountain in Union Arena, was in a dogfight.
But when the goals came, they did so at a furious pace. Rutland rang up four of them in the third period for another 4-1 victory.
The most important of the goals, of course, was the first one. It was delivered by Ethan Wideawake 1:46 into the period.
As is often the case, the goals came easier after Wideawake gave RHS the lead.
"The first one is always the toughest," Rutland coach Mike Anderson said.
"We needed to pick it up. We started off slow," Wideawake said.
Rutland has had a strong season fashioning a 15-6 record, and Wideawake believes there could still be some good things ahead.
"I think that we are definitely at our peak now at the end of the season," he said.
It was less than a minute later, Aiden Good scored for Rutland.
Woodstock coach Jon Chamberlin took a timeout.
"They're rattled," one of the Rutland players said in the huddle during the timeout.
If they weren't, they would be when Riley Rodrigue scored to push the lead to 3-0.
But the Wasps weren't about to cave. They kept playing hard and Kyle Costales, an MSJ student on the Woodstock team, scored with 8:07 still to play to close the lead to 3-1.
There would be no comeback, though. Rutland's Will Alexander notched another to account for the final score.
Noah Bruttomesso has been Rutland's starting goalie since his freshman season last year. He was solid as a ninth grader and has kept improving. He made several difficult saves in a game where Rutland outshot the Wasps 27-20.
Woodstock's Dominic Palazzo is a freshman this year and he made some saves of testing shots to keep the Wasps in the game during the first two periods.
Rutland owned the first period, outshooting the Wasps 6-3.
Colin Rider unloaded a shot for Rutland inside the first minute of the game and that set the tone for those first 15 minutes.
The momentum shifted to Woodstock. The Wasps held the upper hand throughout most of the second period and held a 13-4 edge in shots during the stanza.
It was a big game for Wideawake who not only notched the all important first goal but had an assist.
Graham Seidner had two assists for Rutland and Jacobb Downs, Good, Colin Rider and Cam Rider were also credited with assists.
The game had plenty of emotion owing to not only the fact that it was a playoff game but also players from Woodstock and Rutland played together on a youth team that won a state title.
When Anderson saw that his team had drawn the Wasps as a first-round opponent, he wasn't turning cartwheels.
"This was a very similar game to our first one with them," Anderson said.
"Woodstock works their tails off. I really did not want to play them because I know their work ethic."
One thing that Anderson will be looking to clean up is the penalties that had the Wasps on the power play many more minutes than was to his liking. Rutland had eight penalties, the most they have been assessed in a game this season.
Anderson said there were no major adjustments made during the second intermission.
"We just needed to stick to the plan," Anderson said. "We needed to keep our foot on the gas. There wasn't any panic."
Anderson felt that Wideawake's goal gave the team a "confidence boost" the rest of the way.
It was a large crowd that packed Spartan Arena and they figure to be back again Wednesday at 4 p.m. The No. 4 seeded RHS team is giving them plenty of reason to follow them as they move into the quarterfinals.
