Coaches frequently tell you that there is no such thing as a moral victory but there are plenty of Rutland fans who will tell you that they saw one Saturday when their Raiders lost 48-33 to undefeated St. Johnsbury Academy in girls basketball at Keefe Gym.
Back on Dec. 21 the Raiders were chewed up in the Northeast Kingdom, a 60-25 thumping at the hands of St. Johnsbury.
When Leigha Charron sank a 12-footer for the Raiders late in the third quarter it pared the lead to four, 29-25.
Rutland was still within striking distance of the Hilltoppers when Elise Magro's free throw made it 36-30 early in the fourth quarter.
But then Sadie Stetson, who has received Player of the Year honors and is headed to Division I American University, took the game over for the Toppers. She made both of her free throws with 5:23 remaining and then drove to the hoop to swell the lead to double digits.
"Rutland played with a lot more energy than they did at our place," St. Johnsbury coach Jack Driscoll said. "They have also improved since then. I think they will be a very dangerous team at the end."
"We're not happy, but I think the game showed a lot of growth with our team," Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said. "We fought with them more than anyone else has."
That was a true statement. Until Saturday, nobody had come within 31 points of the 5-0 Hilltoppers.
Rutland (4-2) was led by Magro with 17 points. Charron followed with seven and Kendra Sabotka had five.
Josie Choiniere led St. Johnsbury with 22 points Stetson had 17, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
The Hilltoppers had beaten up everyone on their schedule and were allowing less than 24 points a game, but the Raiders sent the message early that they were intent of giving them a game.
The Raiders stuck with the defending state champions throughout the first half.
The Hilltoppers took a 15-10 lead into the second quarter but Magro canned a 3-pointer. Choiniere answered that with a 3 of her own, but Sabotka made a free throw and then connected with a runner in the lane. That pulled the Raiders to within 18-16. Message sent.
The Hilltoppers were not able to gain much separation from the Raiders until the fourth quarter.
It was a signal that the Raiders have grown up since their sojourn into the Kingdom.
Now, another big test is at hand. The Raiders have Rice paying them a visit on Wednesday. The Raiders defeated the Green Knights in overtime this season in South Burlington.
St. Johnsbury will be seeing more of southern Vermont. The Hilltoppers are at Brattleboro on Wednesday.
NOTES: Magro is headed to the University of New England where she play basketball for the Nor'Easters. ... UNE coach Anthony Ewing was in Burlington to see Magro score 29 points in Rutland's recent win over the Seahorses. ... St. Johnsbury guard Neva Bostic is on the way to Salve Regina University to play basketball next year where she will be a teammate of Proctor's Olivia Valerio.
