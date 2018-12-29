Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.