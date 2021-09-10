Soccer is all about finding your moment and not missing. Burlington sophomore Brooks DeShaw didn’t miss when she got her chance.
DeShaw sent the Seahorses back to Chittenden County with a winning smile, scoring four minutes into the second overtime period, as Burlington won 1-0 over the Rutland girls soccer team Friday night at Alumni Field.
DeShaw had been knocking on the door all night long. Midway through the second half, she had a good scoring opportunity on the right side, but put a bit too much juice on her strike.
With less than 10 minutes to play in regulation, she looked to have a 1-on-1 with Rutland keeper Kathryn Moore, but a clutch clearance from the Ravens thwarted the chance.
Her game-winning tally came with on a nifty individual effort. She got possession in the right side in the box, made a nice cutback and to get more space and slotted a shot in the bottom right corner of the net, just outside of Moore’s stretching arms.
“There was some miscommunication on our end and she saw that opportunity,” said Rutland coach Lori McClallen. “She capitalized on it.”
It was a tough pill to swallow for a Ravens team that expended so much energy looking for the game’s first goal.
As evidenced by the scoreline, both defenses weren’t giving much room to breathe.
The early stages of the game were very defensive-minded with shots coming at a minimum.
“Our defense was more organized,” McClallen said, comparing the defensive effort in Friday’s game to the one in Rutland’s loss to Colchester earlier in the week.
Rutland senior Camryn Kinsman had a solid chance in the first half on a free kick.
She sent a perfect ball that could have been ticketed for the upper right part of the net, but Seahorses keeper Vivian Halladay punched it away to keep the sheet clean.
That was the story of regulation and the first overtime period. One team would press forward looking to get the go-ahead tally, but it just wouldn’t find the back of the net.
“We pressed forward a lot better than we had in the past and had more quality chances on net,” McClallen said.
Kinsman had another great strike with 27 minutes left in regulation, but it sailed left of the goal.
Bethany Solari was creating chances throughout the second half with her precision passing and quickness. She almost netted the go-ahead goal herself with two minutes left in regulation with a floating shot, but it hit off the football uprights.
Solari had another great chance in the overtime period, where a well-struck ball looked ticketed for the right side of the goal was saved by Halladay.
“If the ball had bounced in our direction, maybe the result is different,” McClallen said. “We had some opportunities where we overshot and didn’t look to place it, but I’m just pleased that we’re getting forward with numbers.”
Halladay made 10 saves, while Moore made seven for Rutland.
Rutland (1-2) is at Essex on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
