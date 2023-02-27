BURLINGTON — The dictionary defines resilience as "the capacity to withstand or to recover quickly from difficulties." The Rutland and St. Johnsbury girls basketball team's exemplified that word in a major way in Monday's Division I semifinal at Patrick Gymnasium.
The two elite squads traded momentum back and forth, going blow for blow with a spot in the D-I state championship game on the line.
Thirty-two minutes wasn't enough to decide a winner, but 36 certainly did the trick. Hilltoppers junior Hayden Wilkins hit the dagger 3 that secured a 50-47 win for No. 3 seed St. Johnsbury against No. 2 Rutland.
The teams were all square at 43-43 at the end of regulation and Rutland took the lead on Jasmine Evans paint bucket less than 30 seconds into the extra frame.
Kaia Anderson responded with a basket for the Hilltoppers and followed with a pair of free throws to push her team ahead with 50 seconds left.
With Rutland needing a hoop to save its season, it turned to its most experienced player Karsyn Bellomo to take charge. Bellomo drove to the basket, tying the game with 39 seconds left, keeping RHS alive.
On the ensuing possession, St. Johnsbury got a pair of crucial offensive rebounds in quick succession. With the game on the line, they kicked it out to Wilkins from behind the arc. Wilkins' shot rattled around the rim, before dropping in for the eventual game-winner.
The Hilltoppers (15-6) play top-seeded CVU in the D-I state championship on Friday night at Patrick Gymnasium. The Redhawks were 42-29 winners against No. 4 Essex following the instant classic between Rutland and St. Johnsbury.
"All you can ask for is a chance to win. We had a chance to win all the way to the buzzer," said RHS coach Nate Bellomo. "Hayden hit that shot. You have to give her kudos."
"It was unbelievable moment. When I got the ball, I saw that (the Rutland defender's) hands were down, so as soon as I saw her hands down, I knew I was going to fire the ball," Wilkins said.
Each side needed to dig deep in key stretches of the game. Rutland went into the half leading by one point, but St. Johnsbury took control after the break, holding RHS without a field goal for much of the third quarter.
The Hilltoppers outscored Rutland 9-4 in the third quarter to go up by four heading into the fourth and led by as much as seven points with 5:38 to play in regulation.
Wilkins was locked up nicely by Rutland after she had done a ton of damage in the first half. She also was in foul trouble, so other girls needed to step up for St. Johnsbury.
Enter Emma Greenan and Kaylee Weaver. Greenan took charge in the third and Weaver did the same in the fourth to help St. Johnsbury maintain control.
"They've done it all year long. I can go pretty deep into my bench, going nine comfortably," said Hilltoppers coach Jade Huntington. "When Hayden goes down, we can keep rolling. No matter whose number I called, they stepped up and answered the bell."
Rutland answered the bell just the same down the stretch of the fourth quarter to force the overtime. RHS quickly chipped away at St. Johnsbury's largest lead of the night, the seven-point edge, with an Evans bucket and Karsyn Bellomo free throws.
They eventually got the deficit down to two on a Ryleigh Hughes 2, set up by an Evans offensive board and tied the game with two Evans free throws.
Karsyn Bellomo gave Rutland its first lead since halftime going coast to coast off a defensive rebound and added one point on a free throw to complete the three-point play.
Wilkins came up with a crucial jump shot with 22 seconds left that forced the game to overtime.
Wilkins led St. Johnsbury with 16 points. Weaver and Greenan both had eight points, while Cassidy Kittredge had seven and Anderson had six.
The Hilltoppers will go for their first state title since 2019 when they take on CVU on Friday.
"We've had games where we've been up 20 and we've had games when we've been down 20, but no matter what this team has kept on fighting," Huntington said. "They believe in each other that they can play anybody, any night. That's what carries this team through."
Rutland was led by Karsyn Bellomo's 18 points. Jasmine Evans followed with 11 points, but it was her work on the boards that shined, just as it has all year.
Evans pulled in an incredible 26 rebounds, including 13 on the offensive end. Her 26 rebounds set a record for most rebounds in a tournament game at Patrick Gymnasium this century.
Freshman Anna Moser added nine points. all coming in the second quarter.
Monday's loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for Rutland. It's a disappointing end to what was one of the most successful seasons in program history at RHS, but it doesn't take away from the many triumphs this group felt along the way.
"We had that character all year," coach Bellomo said. "For those seniors that put forth four years, they paved the way and gave them a taste of what it can feel like. Since COVID happened, we've talked about knocking on the door and knocking in the door putting a foot in. This year, they pushed it through."
Karsyn Bellomo, Mackenzie McLaughlin, Mia Marsh, Katelyn Velde, Mattie Peters, Kate Labate and Kylee Niering all are leaving the program in a better place for the likes of Moser, Evans and Hughes, among others, to continue to build on.
Bellomo's absence will be especially felt upon her graduation. She has played an integral role in Rutland's rise as a four-year varsity player, going from the young freshman to the polished, vocal senior leader.
"It was a fun run with Karsyn," said coach Bellomo, Karsyn's father. "She was the engine that took us to where we got."
Rutland finishes with a 19-3 record.
