WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford stormed past Rutland 25-0 on Friday night. The victory will likely give the Hurricanes a No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the Division I playoffs depending on various outcomes over the weekend.
The Hurricanes got the jump on Rutland early. Brayden Trombley threw a 27-yard scoring strike to Trenton Bird and the the ‘Canes went on a sustained drive of 85 yards that was culminated by Sean Kelliher’s touchdown run.
Rutland had a great opportunity when they drove inside the 10-yard line but RHS gave it back to Hartford on a fumble.
Rutland made a last ditch effort to put something on the board before the half but quarterback Eli Pockette’s desperation heave was intercepted to end the half at 13-0.
Trombly tossed another scoring pass late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 19-0.
Rutland completes its season at 3-5.
Middlebury 43, BBA 36
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy football team was celebrating Senior Night in style, building a 27-7 halftime lead on Middlebury.
But the ending was nothing to celebrate for the Bulldogs as Middlebury roared back for a 43-36 win, scoring on a pass play in the second overtime.
Junior quarterback Jack McCoy sent the Bulldogs into the locker room with plenty of momentum. hooking up with Trevor Greene for a touchdown pass.
But then came the second half making for one wild scene at Applejack Stadium.
The Tigers fought their way back into the game and tied it 36-36 to send it into overtime before winning in overtime.
It was the third straight win for the 5-3 Tigers who defeated Hartford and Burlington/South Burlington the previous two weeks.
Springfield 16, Milton 8
MILTON — With Springfield and Milton fighting for their playoff lives, the Cosmos came from behind to beat Milton 16-8.
Milton broke on top 8-0 on a 5-yard run by Nick Poulin.
The Yellowjackets took that lead into halftime but midway through the fourth quarter, Liam Murphy scored for the Cosmos and sophomore quarterback Carson Clark scored from on the two-point conversion to tie the score.
Luke Stocker then put the Cosmos in front 16-8 with a 15-yard TD run with 2:06 remaining.
“Milton came ready to play and we came out a little slow. A long bus ride will typically do that,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said.
“If my math is right we will get in as the No. 8 seed (in the Division III playoffs.)
“We had to regroup and make some adjustments at the half.”
Colchester 41, No. Country 14
NEWPORT — Colchester’s Brady LeVasseur had a couple of touchdown runs and scored another with a reception, all in the first half, to put the Lakers up on North Country 27-0.
The Lakers rolled from there, beating North Country 41-14.
Both teams complete the regular season at 4-4.
BF 48, Mt. Mansfield 14
WESTMINSTER — The defending Division II state champion Bellows Falls football team put this one in the book by halftime, leading 41-6.
Jake Moore took a kickoff back for a touchdown for Bellows Falls.
The Terriers coasted from there to a 48-14 victory over the Cougars, capping an unbeaten regular season.
Mt. Anthony 40, Bratt 23
BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony rolled past Brattleboro 40-23 at Natowich Field on Friday night in the annual rivalry game.
