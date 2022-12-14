This was a script the Rice boys basketball team had read before. The Green Knights, taking on rival Rutland, dealt with a rough shooting first half and had to turn it around.
The same thing was true of RHS and Rice's Division I state championship game matchup last winter. On that day, the Green Knights quickly forgot their shooting woes and took control after the break to win their third straight title.
The stakes were a bit lower Wednesday night at Keefe Gymnasium, but the result was the same, as Rice turned it on after the break and bested Rutland 51-39.
Rice coach Paul Pecor's message to his team at halftime on Wednesday was similar to the one that he had for them in the championship game at Patrick Gymnasium.
Stay the course.
"I didn't know if we were capable of missing that many shots that open. The ball just wasn't going in," said Pecor of the first-half struggles. "It's one of those things where they knew to stay the course.
"This group last year, we definitely lose that game. The difference between last year and this year is that you overcame it, knowing there was going to be a run."
Neither team shot the ball well in the first half. The teams combined for just 15 points in the first quarter, with RHS up five, and the second quarter looked like it would be a similar story.
Rutland freshman guard Cellan Wood hit a deep 3 more than three minutes into the second quarter that finally broke the ice and Rice responded with two buckets and cut the RHS lead to four points.
The Green Knights went on their first run of the day to close the half, scoring 13 of the last 16 points in the second to take a two-point lead into the break.
Rice kept that rolling after the break, going on a 9-0 run after Rutland had grabbed the lead back and the Green Knights wouldn't trail from there.
Rice opened a lead as large as 17 in the fourth quarter and kept RHS at bay.
"We talked about it in the room at halftime that we knew a run was coming," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. "We hoped we could sustain it."
Wood is hoping to take some positives from Wednesday's effort. Rutland can hang its hat on how well it contained a depth-filled Rice attack in the opening half and the fact that it rebounded the ball a lot better than it did in its opener.
Eli Pockette led Rutland with 13 points, but RHS got a big boost from junior Eric Swain, a player expected to take a big leap this year. Swain, a versatile forward, had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Luke DelBianco added six points and seven boards for Rutland.
"(Rutland) is going to be there at the end," Pecor said. "We know that for sure. Mike Wood is a phenomenal coach. He'll get them ready. I was happy to come down here, not play well at all and still get that win."
Rice's championship-level depth shined, especially after the break. Sophomore guard Owen Eaton, an energetic guard off the bench, had nine of his team-high 12 points in the second half.
The Green Knights' horses did their job as well. Top-scorer Sharif Sharif shook off a rough first half and finished the day with 11 points, adding six rebounds and five steals. Adam Bilodeau had nine points, Drew Bessette had eight and Mo Kanneh had six.
"One of the biggest strengths of this team is how deep we can go," Pecor said. "We can keep throwing droves of guys at you."
The first two games on Rutland's schedule may have any other team beat in terms of difficulty level of the opponent. RHS opened with CVU on Saturday, before playing Rice on Wednesday.
"You're going to learn a lot about yourselves," coach Wood said. "We competed. If we want to be in the conversation at the end, we have a lot of work to do."
Rice (2-0) has a massive test coming up on Friday, hosting defending Division II champion Montpelier for a 7 p.m. tip, unless the game is washed out by the incoming snowstorm.
Rutland (0-2) is in search of its first win. RHS's next shot is on Saturday against Essex in the North-South Classic at Keefe Gymnasium. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m., barring a weather-related postponement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.