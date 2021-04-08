In baseball and softball, versatility can be a boon. Being able to plug and play different people in different spots gives coaches plenty of options for how they want to fill out their lineup card.
The Rutland baseball and softball teams have versatility in spades this spring, preparing for the 2021 season.
Both teams are picking up the pieces of a lost season and hoping to make a splash when the first pitches are thrown on April 17.
The teams are led by coaches with different varsity experience levels. Dick Wright has been the head man for the Raven softball team for a long time and Geoff Bloomer is getting his first crack as the leader of the Rutland baseball team, taking over for his brother Matt.
It’s not much of an adjustment for the Ravens with Geoff Bloomer. He technically took over in 2020, but the season was never played because of COVID-19.
BASEBALLBloomer’s bunch has been itching to go, coming off a first-round exit in the 2019 Division I playoffs, finishing the year 8-7.
The players have pleasantly surprised the coaching staff with how well they’ve executed the fundamentals in the early practices. Having a full year off of baseball could create some rust, but Ravens have worked that off very quickly.
“They’re pretty serious. A lot of the upperclassman lost that year last year,” Bloomer said. “This is the first time we’ve had a tryout outside, so that was exciting to not be indoors that first week. We’re able to see people field fly balls and real ground balls and hit.”
High school teams’ success can hinge on the player hurling the ball from the rubber. The Ravens don’t have a ton of pitchers with lots of varsity experience, but they have plenty of arms revving to get their shot.
Junior Jevan Valente is one of the arms that Bloomer will turn to on the mound.
“He should be really strong this year. He was on the team as a freshman,” Bloomer said.
Junior Chaska Stannard, senior Owen Simpson, junior Regan Bird and junior Boston Patorti are other pitchers who will be called upon.
Seniors Ben Spiro and Joey Giancola have thrown a bit as well.
“We have a ton of pitching. The lost season last year is tough because only one of them has pitched at the varsity level,” Bloomer said. “All I ask for is they throw strikes and we’ll see what happens.
“A lot of those pitchers will also be playing in some capacity around the field.”
Giancola and Braeden Carleton will have spots in the outfield and Valente will find a home in the infield when he’s not pitching. Chris Maguire and Lucas Shook will have roles in the field as well.
From there, there are a lot guys battling for positions.
Numbers are a bit down from what Bloomer would have had last year. He said they had about 50 guys planning to come out last year before the season cancellation and this year they have around 36 guys in the program. Bloomer expects to carry around 18 players on the varsity roster.
“It should be a strong season. They seem to be focused and willing to work,” Bloomer said.
Rutland will be tested right off the bat, hosting 2019 Division II finalist Otter Valley on April 17.
SOFTBALLA controversial call ended the Rutland softball team’s season in the 2019 D-I quarterfinals, so more than most teams, it was ready to make a statement in 2020.
Of course, COVID-19 had other plans, so the Ravens had to wait until this year to return to the diamond.
“It would have been nice if we could have played last year. We had a little bit of an anger from the playoff season, so we would have been ready,” Wright said.
Some of the Rutland players have played in Burlington and others have gone over to New York State during the winter to keep their softball juices going.
“The older girls are ready and we have some younger kids that are coming on,” Wright said.
Wright has a fairly experienced core to lead his 2021 squad.
Senior Mariah Crossman will play shortstop and will pitch. Junior Samera Rideout started as a freshman and will be a utility player, playing all over the diamond for Rutland.
Sam Bates played first base previously, but is a good enough athlete to move around, so her position isn’t set just yet.
Alyssa Kennedy can play infield, catcher and will pitch some. Madi Smith is a second baseman, but has versatility to play elsewhere.
“I have a lot of flexibility this year,” Wright said.
Senior Kayla Hickey figures to be in the outfield, but will play where she’s needed.
“(Kayla) came on hard near the end of the year (in 2019),” Wright said.
Wright plans to keep 14 or 15 on the varsity team.
The veteran coach wants his team playing their best softball come playoff time.
“That’s how I like to coach. I want to let kids show me what they can do and then come playoffs hit our stride,” Wright said.
The Southern Vermont League figures to be tough again. Mount Anthony and Brattleboro are historically good in D-I and Fair Haven is a hard matchup in D-II, among other teams.
Rutland is at Lyndon on April 17 to open the season. Lyndon went 17-1 in D-III in 2019.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
