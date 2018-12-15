Kendra Sabotka finally put the Rutland girls basketball team ahead for good with a 3-point field goal, 26-24, midway through the third quarter and then Elise Magro put Spaulding away with a flurry of points. It spelled a 38-24 victory over the Crimson Tide and pushed the Raiders' record to 2-0.
After Sabotka dialed long distance, Magro rang up eight unanswered points to extend the lead to 34-24. It was all Raiders from there.
"Our bench was into it and I just let it go. I wasn't nervous at all," Sabotka said of the go-ahead hoop.
But before Sabotka and Magro struck, this game was a grinder with neither team able to open up much of a lead.
The Crimson Tide led 13-12 after the opening quarter and it was deadlocked at 19-19 at the half.
It did not look good for the Raiders when Spaulding's Samantha Owen dropped in a free throw to put the Tide up by a point. The Raiders had starters Leigha Charron and Makieya Hendrickson logging time on the bench in foul trouble. Another starter, Rylee Burgess, had been tagged with her second personal before the first quarter was half over.
Hayleigh Pollard got a bucket that put the Tide in front 24-23.
That's when Sabotka stepped up with her trey and Magro with her scoring spree.
The Raiders took a 32-24 lead into the fourth quarter and the Tide never scored in those final eight minutes.
Magro led the Raiders with 18 points. Hendrickson followed with eight and Charron also had eight before fouling out.
Natalie Folland led the Tide with six points. She did it on six free throws, all in the first half. Pollard was next with five.
Rutland coach Nate Bellomo felt the Tide's defense took his team's offense out of its game in the first half.
"They didn't really press us. They just tried to slow us down. I think we made some adjustments at halftime that helped," Bellomo said.
Not to be lost in the victory were some very good minutes by players off the bench when foul trouble hit. Bellomo felt Devyn Fortier, freshman Kathryn Moore and Megan Smith especially did some good things when the Raiders were trying to hold their own with starters relegated to the bench.
"We had some players step up," Bellomo said.
The game had the earmarks of another down-to-the-wire finish like the Raiders' first victory, a 47-46 win over Essex the previous weekend of this North-South Challenge.
The teams were trading baskets. Sabotka stole the ball, threaded it to Magro and Magro buried one from outside to send the Raiders into the lead, 23-22.
But then Pollard answered to put the Tide back in front.
That is the way it had gone all night and that is the way it looked as though it might go for the duration of the game.
Until Sabotka's trey changed the momentum and started the Raiders on the way to the double-digit win.
"I think being 2-0 has boosted our confidence," Sabotka said.
Now come some big tests. The Raiders travel to Rice on Tuesday night and then up into the Northeast Kingdom to duel St. Johnsbury on Friday evening.
St. Johnsbury was 18-2 last season and Rice opened this year with a 45-37 victory over Northeast Clinton of New York State.
"We're into the thick of it now," Bellomo said.
That makes the 2-0 start even more important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.