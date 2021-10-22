There are dream starts and then there is what the Rutland football team did Friday night against fellow Division I heavyweight Hartford.
The Ravens scored three touchdowns within their first four offensive plays and rolled to a 49-14 win over the Hurricanes at Alumni Field.
The win locked up a perfect regular season record for Rutland, finishing 7-0.
“All the credit goes to the kids. They did a nice job and made some plays at the beginning,” said Ravens coach Mike Norman. “Hartford has a great team. We’re just really fortunate.”
Rutland had the ball to start the game and Trey Davine’s first pass fell incomplete, but his next toss found pay dirt.
On the second play of the game, Davine connected with Jack Coughlin on a screen pass to the left. Coughlin found a seam, attacked it and off to the races he was for a 51-yard score.
Hartford went 3-and-out on its opening drive and its punt from its own 15-yard line had a net of just 20 yards, giving the Ravens the ball on the 35.
Rutland overloaded the right side of the field on first play of the ensuing drive and Davine took a keeper to the left for a touchdown.
Hurricanes quarterback Brayden Trombly’s first pass was tipped and Jaheim Hughes picked it off.
On the next play from scrimmage, Davine connected with Jonah Bassett for a 22-yard score.
Less than three minutes into the first quarter, Rutland had Hartford in a three-touchdown hole.
The struggles continued for the Hurricanes, punting on their next drive, and after the Canes got an interception of their own from Brody Tyburski, Rutland got an interception from Slade Postemski.
Postemski was on the receiving end of Rutland’s next score. Davine connected with the tall wideout for a 30-yard touchdown with 2:56 left in the first quarter.
That was the first of three touchdown connections between Davine and Postemski. Defenses have struggled all season to slow that duo down and few have succeeded.
“They have played a lot of football together. You have to tip your cap to them,” Norman said.
Davine finished the day with six touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. He threw for 176 yards. Postemski had four catches for 71 yards. Ben Parker had a nice day on the ground, with 96 yards.
Davine’s last pass of the day was a 30-yard touchdown toss to Jack Coughlin.
Hartford had a touchdown in each half. The Hurricanes scored with 9:13 left in the first half on a 6-yard pass by Trombly to Ezra Mock. Their second touchdown came on a 6-yard Tyburski rush in the fourth quarter.
Trombly threw for 112 yards and Tyburski led the rushing attack with 69 yards.
It was another great defensive effort from the Ravens, causing turnovers. Rutland got interceptions from Hughes, Postemski and Bassett (2). They also got a fumble recovery by Hughes,
Hartford wraps up the regular season at 6-2 and will most likely be the No. 2 seed in the Division I tournament with CVU losing on Friday as well.
The D-I tournament will run through Rutland. The Ravens will be the No. 1 seed and await their quarterfinal opponent for next weekend.
If Rutland wants to play the state championship game on its own field, two games stand in its way.
