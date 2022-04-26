There are certain inflection points in a team's season where they can go either direction.
The Rutland boys lacrosse team's three-goal loss to Division II Mount Anthony last Friday was one of those moments. The Raiders could get down about their effort late in that contest or they could take it as learning experience and grow.
Rutland chose the latter and it paid off on Tuesday afternoon against Woodstock. The Raiders finished the job and knocked off the Wasps 6-5 at Alumni Field.
Finishing was a major focus for Rutland in Tuesday's contest. The Raiders finished poorly against MAU on Friday and it cost them dearly. They weren't going to make the same mistake again.
"We had a chat after we lost that game in the second half. Our culture changed," said Rutland midfielder Micaiah Boyle. "We work hard 100% of the time. There's no ifs, ands or buts anymore, and if there is, you get taken off. Someone else will replace you and they will work hard."
"We worked on cleaning up our penalties which killed us last game and going back to basics," said Raiders coach Ben Burton. "We wanted better ball work. It paid off for us."
Tuesday's game was tied 3-3 heading into a decisive fourth quarter and Woodstock threw the first blow as the intensity of the game ratcheted up.
Corey White cut through the middle of the Rutland defense and buried his third goal of the day to push the Wasps ahead.
The Raiders responded in turn. Just 22 seconds after the White score. Jayden Graham scored to knot the score and Noah Bruttomesso scored a little more than a minute later to put Rutland back on top.
Woodstock's Griffin Piconi netted his second goal of the game with 7:01 to play, but Boyle had the last laugh scoring with 3:33 to play for the eventual game-winner.
Unlike Friday's effort, Rutland was the team that took control in the most crucial moments. With 96 seconds left on the clock, the Raiders broke their huddle saying a simple word – finish - and they did just that.
"We saw it before at Mount Anthony when it was 5-5, 6-6 and we saw it today," Boyle said. "In that last quarter, we chatted and said we will finish."
Rutland's offense was as balanced as they come in the low-scoring contest as five different guys found the back of the net. Bruttomesso was the lone Raider with multiple goals, scoring two. Boyle, Jonah Bassett, Graham and Sawyer Nelson all scored once.
For Nelson, it was his first varsity goal, coming off a nice feed from Boyle.
All of the Woodstock scoring came from White (3 goals) and Piconi (2 goals).
Both defenses and goalies came to play, given how much goals were at a premium in the contest. Rutland goalie Jarrett Kelley made eight saves, while Wasps goalie Ryan Runstein stopped seven shots.
While Woodstock has struggled a bit in the early stages of the season, losing four of its first five games, the Wasps are still a program steeped in success, having had a winning record in nearly every season they've competed.
Knocking off Woodstock means something for a Rutland team trying to get back to a winning standard.
"Ever since my freshman year, they were always a struggle," Boyle said. "They work hard. Their work ethic is unbelievable."
The Raiders are hoping the work ethic they're displaying to improve also serves them well.
Rutland (3-3) is at Colchester on Friday.
