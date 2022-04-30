Rutland's Samera Rideout was striding to the plate with the bases loaded in the fifth inning and her team trailing CVU, 15-9. Rutland coach Dick Wright turned to assistant coach Carolyn Laird and said, "If I were them, I'd walk her."
Seconds later, Rideout powered the ball over the left field fence. It was a game-changer and Rutland went on to beat the Redhawks 20-17 in Saturday's softball game at Northeast Field.
"I have never hit a grand slam before," Rideout said. "I was just trying to hit the ball in a hole but when it went off the bat and it was rising, I knew it was gone."
Rutland pitcher Alyssa Kennedy struggled with her control in the top of the first, walking four. That enabled the Redhawks to score six runs on five base hits in the frame. The big blow was a three-run homer by Trinity Nye.
The Raiders had their own big inning in the first, scoring five runs on only two hits as CVU starter Sophia Stevens gave up four walks.
CVU was in the driver's seat with a 15-6 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.
But the Raiders have a lot of firepower and can't be discounted even with a nine-run deficit. They scored 11 times in the home half of the fifth to take a 17-15 lead.
"I am so proud of my team. We have battled back in so many games," Rideout said.
The Raiders sprayed seven hits around the park in their big fifth frame. The big blow, of course, came from Rideout but Katelyn Velde, Kennedy, Alivia Morris, Sierra McDermott and Kayla Stevens also had base hits in the inning. Stevens, in fact, had two of her three hits in that inning as the Raiders sent 14 batters to the plate.
Morris drove in two runs for Rutland in the sixth and also scored, cushioning the lead to 20-15.
The Redhawks scored two in the seventh but Kennedy shut the door to win her complete game that included nine strikeouts.
CVU used three pitchers.
Stevens led the Raiders with three hits and Rideout, Kennedy and Morris added two hits each to lead Rutland's 12-hit attack.
"I knew that we would never give up," Rideout said.
"We have got a lot work to do," first-year CVU coach Mike Thorne said.
Rutland takes a 3-3 record into Wednesday's home game against Fair Haven.
The Redhawks fell to 0-3.
The game was marred by numerous errors but there were also some nice plays afield. The Raiders kept the Redhawks from scoring in the second by turning a double play. Left fielder Velde caught a fly ball and doubled off the runner attempting to get back to first base.
Thorne drove to Rutland because his plan was to drive to Portland, Maine after the game to watch his daughter Makenna play for Castleton University in a softball game against the University of Southern Maine.
A late start to the game by 20 minutes and a marathon 37-run game changed those plans so he watched the game it in the car on the way home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.