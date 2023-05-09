BRANDON — Yogi Berra is supposed to have said that the game is 90% mental and that the other half is physical.
The questionable math aside, the mental aspect of the game is important and nobody felt that more than the Rutland softball players after ending a five-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 14-6 victory over Otter Valley.
The world looked completely different to the Rutland team.
"This is definitely encouraging," winning pitcher Kayla Olszewski said. "This is a boost to us. It gives us the confidence we need."
Olszewski pitched the complete game, struck out seven and held a hard-hitting Otter Valley lineup to four base hits.
Rutland hit the ball up and down the lineup. Kayla Stevens had three hits in the leadoff spot and reached base all five times. Right behind her, Katelyn Velde had two hits and Alivia Morris supplied some thump in the cleanup spot with a double..
But the bottom third of the order also provided some pop, mainly No. 7 batter Emily Sunderland who had a single and a double into the right-center gap.
The Otters and RHS have historically played some nail-biting classics and this had the earmarks of another when Sierra Cormany singled in the fourth inning and came home on Mackenzie McKay's base hit to close the score to 5-4.
But any chance for another classic was extinguished with Rutland's big fifth inning when they scored six runs on five hits to take an 11-4 lead.
That was the inning when starting pitcher McKay yielded to Cormany.
While the game was still tight, Rutland coach Dick Wright flashed his trademark small-ball strategy. Kailei Langlois executed a perfect squeeze bunt to bring her sister Cassidy Langlois home from third. Cassidy had reached by drilling a hard RBI single up the middle.
RHS scored three runs in that frame, enabling them to take the lead at 5-3.
The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Otters but OV coach Kelly Trayah found things to be encouraged about.
Cormany looked strong after she entered the circle in the fifth and had a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth.
"Ryleigh LaPorte hit a couple of rockets but she just hit them right at somebody," Trayah said.
There was also a very nice running catch by shortstop Sydney Gallo in short left field.
But it was Rutland's day with strong pitching and solid hitting.
"We definitely have a lot of good hitters and have more confidence in the batters' box," Olszewski said.
"This will definitely help us."
Wright never counted this one in the win column until the final out.
"We were ahead of CVU 10-2 and lost 13-11. You never know when someone is going to come back on you and Otter Valley is always tough," he said.
There was also the added ingredient of rust.
"We had not played in a week-and-a-half," Wright said.
"We still have work to do."
RHS takes a 2-5 record into Thursday's home game against Springfield and then has a tough road game against Mount Anthony on Saturday.
The 5-3 Otters will host Green Mountain on Thursday and travel to Hartford the next day for a 5 p.m. game.
