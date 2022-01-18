The Mount Mansfield boys basketball team's record doesn't tell the whole story.
The Cougars have played a schedule as tough as any in the state, with teams like Rice, Hartford and North Country already in the rear view mirror. MMU has come out on the losing end of each contest, but have showed a ton of heart along the way.
Mount Mansfield showed its fight once again in a 57-46 loss to one-loss Rutland Tuesday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
"(Mount Mansfield) plays really hard. They work extremely hard defensively," said Raiders coach Mike Wood. "They run good stuff and they hit shots. We didn't by any means expect an easy game coming in."
The Cougars made sure that it wouldn't be a cakewalk for Rutland, always coming back with a response when the Raiders looked like they were making a move.
Rutland jumped out to an 11-4 advantage in the early minutes, but Mount Mansfield battled back to tie the game heading into the second quarter.
The Raiders created a little space in the middle stages of the second and the Cougars got the deficit back to down two with a 3 as time expired in the half.
It was a trend that continued for much of the game.
Rutland struggled with turnovers, especially in the first half, and Mount Mansfield took advantage.
"We have to take better care of the basketball and play with more purpose," Wood said. "If you look at the first half, there were a lot of second-chance baskets and turnovers. Turnovers lead to baskets."
A couple key runs in the second half gave the Raiders the breathing room they needed to win the game.
Rutland scored 11 of the first 14 points of the third quarter and eight of the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to nudge the deficit to double figures.
True to the Raiders' form, those runs were spurred on by active hands on defense that led to transition offense.
"We made plays when we had to and got stops when we had to. We're going to build on that," Wood said.
Slade Postemski electrified the student section with a two-handed slam dunk in the late stages of the fourth quarter.
It was a nice cap for one of Postemski's better offensive days of the season. The senior forward scored a game-high 19 points and consistently had a presence on the boards as well.
Postemski, who was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in football this past fall, does a lot of little things for Rutland that add up.
"(Slade) continues to get better every day," Wood said. "He had a lot of points tonight, but a lot of the times, he's 10, 11 rebounds."
Eli Pockette had 13 points for Rutland, including a trio of 3s, and Trey Davine had 11.
Mount Mansfield was led by Sean Farrell with 12 points and the Cougars had a ton of balance behind him.
Rutland (6-1) is at Mount Anthony next Thursday.
