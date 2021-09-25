The Fair Haven girls soccer team hadn't tasted defeat heading into Saturday afternoon's game, but rival Rutland changed that.
The Ravens controlled play and cruised to a 3-0 win to cap off Homecoming weekend in style at Alumni Field and extend their shutout streak to three.
In Rutland's most recent win, a 1-0 victory against Burr and Burton, the Ravens took awhile to finally break through.
Rutland wouldn't have that issue in Saturday's game. Forty seconds into play, Camryn Kinsman got a pass from Sydney Wood and buried a beautiful shot from the right side that found a home in the upper left side of the net.
"We've been trying to work on stretching the field and getting wide," said Rutland coach Lori McClallen. "We found Camryn on the outside and that was a great shot from that angle.
"The rest of the way was, can we possess more than we (normally) do? Sometimes, we have a tendency to kick and run a bit. Today, we did a good job of finding our possession style game."
"We needed a little wake up to get back in gear," said Fair Haven coach Teri Perry.
The Slaters played competitively with the D-I Ravens, but weren't producing much in the form of chances. In the first half alone, Rutland outshot Fair Haven 20-3 and the second half was much of the same.
"There were a couple bursts of speed (for Fair Haven). Mackenzie (McLaughlin) and Brianna (Greene), who are the center backs, they have a lot of speed," McClallen said.
"They can recover quickly and they can anticipate really well. They were able to step forward when we could, so we didn't ever get in a situation where we really had to organize things in that back third."
Fair Haven freshman goalkeeper Kate Hadwen had the tough task of replacing all-state keeper Emma Ezzo this year following Ezzo's graduation and Saturday provided her the biggest test she's seen so far.
She handled the challenge very well, making 17 saves and coming off her line make a few crucial decisions to stop Rutland attacks.
"I'm really proud of Kate. This was a really good test for her and our defense has really started to step up. We finally found what we like and what works," Perry said.
The score remained 1-0 for much of the game, before the Ravens added two insurance tallies in quick succession.
The first was started by a nice pass across the field by Izzy Crossman that found Kylee Niering on the right side. Niering got a touch and scored with 17:55 to play. Forty-eight seconds later, Brooke Schaffer got a shot from the right side that Hadwen got her gloves on, but Schaffer followed to add to the Rutland advantage. Niering was credited an assist.
Rutland (4-3) hosts Middlebury on Wednesday.
The Slaters kept junior Brittney Love to limited minutes in Saturday's game because she's nursing a knee injury that stemmed from basketball over the summer. She's been able to play quite well despite the injury as the team's second-leading goal scorer.
"She's one of our most dynamic players who starts a lot of things for us," Perry said. "She tweaked it yesterday in practice and I didn't think she'd go at all today."
Perry notes that it's not serious and they're just trying to rest her when they can during this tough stretch of the schedule.
"This has been a tough stretch for us with Middlebury, Woodstock, Springfield, (Rutland), Mount Anthony coming up on Tuesday and Woodstock again (Friday)."
Fair Haven (4-1-2) is at MAU on Tuesday.
Woodstock 3, Rutland 1
Just like the Fair Haven girls, the Rutland boys soccer team is young, but unlike the Slaters, the Ravens haven't been able to break through for much success this season.
Rutland dropped its seventh straight game to start the season, falling 3-1 to Division II Woodstock Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
There were positives to take for the young Ravens. Shots were pretty even between Rutland and Woodstock.
The Ravens had their share of chances, but they couldn't finish many off. That's something second-year coach Ben Black knows his team needs to improve upon. Chances are a great sign, but getting a few more to find the back of the net is essential.
"If there's one positive, there were stretches where we created more chances," Black said. "The effort was certainly there. It would be nice to be a little better at finishing the final ball."
Woodstock got on the board first when a great through ball set up senior Jackson Martsolf-Tan perfectly. Martsolf-Tan took a few touches and forced Rutland goalkeeper Caden Lambert off his line, leading to a goal midway through the half.
Rutland looked for the equalizer on a direct kick for Raven captain Michael O'Connor. O'Connor put some zip behind his kick, but Wasps keeper Michael LaCroix went to his left to make a save near the right post.
Woodstock added on early in the second half when Ezra Lockhart made a great run down the left side of the field, scoring to make 2-0 with 36:31 to play. Lockhart scored another goal later in the half when he headed a ball forward that he then possessed and made a run up the middle of the defense for the score.
"A couple pretty significant defensive mistakes lead to goals and chances for them. That's something we still have figure out," Black said.
Rutland scored its lone goal less than three minutes after Lockhart's first tally. The Ravens got a corner kick and sent it into the box, getting multiple looks on goal.
On the second rebound after the initial shot, Zachary Nelson found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.
"We talked about it since the beginning of the season. Those are chances that we've let get away from us, so it was nice to finally finish one," Black said. "Zach Nelson worked for it. He had moments in today's game where he was really good."
Rutland (0-7) is at Burr and Burton on Wednesday.
