That pesky little second win. It had been eluding the Rutland boys basketball team for nearly two weeks.
Elude, no more.
RHS snapped a three-game losing skid, beating a strong Class AA Saratoga Springs squad from New York State 52-48 Friday night at Keefe Gymnasium.
"We knew it would be a test," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. "We needed a win just for morale, but more importantly, we needed to get back to doing some of the things we've been talking about.
"I'm super happy we finally got that win. I told them it would be super difficult because it seems to be a little bit elusive for us."
Things weren't looking very bright in the early stages of the second quarter. The Blue Streaks were getting tons of second-chance opportunities off offensive rebounds and they were routinely making RHS pay, getting hot from deep to gain some separation.
Saratoga Springs led by as much as 12 points midway through the frame on the back of that effort-driven play.
Rutland responded with five points to close the half and the hope was that it would carry over coming out of the locker room.
It did.
RHS got in passing lanes with guys like senior Tyler Weatherhogg putting in tons of effort to get steals and Rutland worked to even out the rebounding game.
Defense has rarely been the issue during Rutland's struggles in the early stages of the season. It has normally been lack of success on the offensive end that has held RHS back.
Rutland started to see shots fall in the second half with senior Eli Pockette and junior Will Fuller taking charge in the third quarter.
It was Eric Swain who took charge in the fourth quarter. The junior forward had been held to just one free throw, but exploded for 12 points in the final frame.
When Rutland was down by seven early in the fourth, he went on a 5-0 run of his own to get within two and Pockette executed a beautiful up-and-under layup to tie it.
Freshman Cellan Wood followed that with a 3 and RHS didn't trail from there.
Swain had a pair of double-digit scoring games early in the season, but had been held in check during the three-game losing streak. He found his groove at the right time on Friday.
"I struggled in the first half. Everything was short and there wasn't enough give in my legs," Swain said. "I finally got it going in the second half and it helped the team out a lot."
"We moved the ball and got the ball to him in spots where he could be successful," coach Wood said. "If we're able to do that with all five guys, we're going to get better."
Rutland led by as much as seven at multiple times late in the fourth. The Blue Streaks buried a late 3, but couldn't get any closer than the final deficit of four.
Rutland was led by Pockette with 14 points. Swain and Fuller had 13 points apiece. Weatherhogg was held off the board, but had four steals. Fuller provided lots of effort on the boards with seven rebounds and Swain had three blocks.
Two guys were in double figures for Saratoga. Antone Robbens led the way with 14 points and Hutton Snyder had 10. Andrew Stallmer and Rodell Evans III were in double figures for rebounds.
Elite teams find a way to close games and Rutland has been learning how to do that. RHS hopes efforts like Friday's continue moving forward.
"We work so hard in practice and we finally learned how to close out a win," Swain said. "We've struggled going into second halves. We closed it out with our defense."
There's no time for a letdown for Rutland (2-5). Rival Fair Haven, an undefeated Division II squad, comes to town on Tuesday.
Slaters assistant coach Luke Vadnais and a handful of Fair Haven players were in attendance on Friday getting a good look at their competition.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Keefe Gymnasium.
