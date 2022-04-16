The Rutland boys lacrosse team flipped the script Saturday afternoon against rival Brattleboro.
The Raiders had been outscored by 29 goals across their opening two games, but on Saturday, it was Rutland that took its turn as the dominant force.
The Raiders cruised to a 16-1 win against the Colonels to pick up their first win of the season.
"We're finally getting back to our full strength, getting guys back on the field," said Rutland coach Ben Burton. "The confidence level is coming up. They're starting to put the little things together."
The Raiders put it together early and often.
Patrick Cooley opened the scoring about two minutes into play and freshman Noah Bruttomesso followed by an overhand shot less than a minute later.
Micaiah Boyle kept the pressure on, scoring with 8:25 left in the first quarter, dodging a defender to get a shot off from straight on. Boyle added Rutland's other goal in the first quarter, getting a nice feed from Cooley from the right side of the net.
The Raiders dominated the first half, as Cooley added two more goals in the second quarter, Boyle had another and Jacobb Downs and Matt Magro both got in on the scoring act.
The lead eventually swelled to 13-0, before Brattleboro sophomore attacker Wyatt Cudworth finally got the Colonels on the board with about 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
That was all Brattleboro was going to muster on this day. The Colonels are a young team and could be in for a season where they take some lumps. Earlier in the week, Brattleboro fell to Division I powerhouse Burr and Burton Academy 17-1.
Rutland finished the game off with a three-goal fourth quarter, capped by a Boyle goal coming from a difficult angle on the right side of the net.
Boyle led Rutland with five goals. Coooley followed with four, Bruttomesso had three, Matt Magro had two and Downs had one.
The Colonels got nine shots off on the day, but didn't test Rutland goalie Jarrett Kelley all that much. Kelley only had to make two saves. and Emilio Strangeway, who came on in the fourth quarter, didn't have to make any stops.
Burton believes Rutland's defense is its backbone and could play a big role in its success.
"The strength of our team is our defense," Burton said. "We have a good group of seniors out there, Jake Burton, Jack Coughlin and Tyler (Terrian) were down low for us. They played solid.
"(Ryan) Cassarino at long-stick midfield was shutting people down all day."
The rivalry games don't stop here. Rutland (1-2) is scheduled to host Otter Valley on Tuesday.
