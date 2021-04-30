FAIR HAVEN — The Rutland baseball team could breathe a sigh of relief on Friday, a long sigh at that.
In a game that lasted almost three and half hours, the Ravens got their elusive first win, beating rival Fair Haven 16-9 on the Slaters’ home field.
Rutland used a dominant opening stretch of Friday’s game to put Fair Haven in a hole that was tough to come out. The Slaters did everything they could to claw back in, but the Ravens had more than enough to hold the 2019 Division II champions off.
The Ravens jumped out to an 8-0 lead through their first three at-bats.
Fair Haven starting pitcher Ryan Muratorri struggled to hit the strike zone at times and when he did Rutland pounced.
Joey Giancola opened the first with a walk and stole second. He was quickly plated by Tyler Weatherhogg, who continued his hot early stretch with an RBI double.
The control issues flared up for Muratorri and it cost him, walking Ben Spiro and Chaska Stannard consecutively with the bases juiced to walk in runs.
Jevan Valente singled in Giancola in the second inning to extend the lead.
In the third, Spiro led off with a single and Stannard worked another walk, giving Ryan Flanders the opportunity to drive in both guys. Weatherhogg returned the favor with a single of his own and Valente capped the inning with a sacrifice fly that brought in Weatherhogg.
“They were just being aggressive,” said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer about his team’s offensive approach. “The past couple days we haven’t been as aggressive, but the bats came alive today, so I was pleasantly surprised.”
Muratorri is normally on the other end of the pitcher-catcher battery. His inexperience on the hill showed at times as he was pulled after 1 1/3 innings. Carson Babbie came on next and worked into the fourth for Fair Haven.
“That was (Ryan’s) first time pitching in a game. It’s just inexperience,” said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese. “He got into a groove for a minute there and then fell out it. It’s about consistency and getting more reps.”
The Slater bats woke up in the bottom half of the third. Sawyer Ramey led off with an infield single and and two batters later Evan Reed worked a walk. Muratorri came up next and took out his pitching frustrations with the bat and laced a double to score both guys.
“In the beginning, when we went down early, I wasn’t worried because of the history we’ve had so far,” Greenlese said. “I knew our bats would come alive.”
Both offenses were locked in at that point and the runs started piling up.
Rutland added on three runs in the fourth on Stannard and Flanders RBIs. Flanders added his fourth and final RBI of the day an inning later. The Slaters made two errors in the inning, finishing with four on the day.
Fair Haven avoided the potential mercy-rule loss by keeping the deficit at nine, mid fifth, and then proceeded to score the game’s next four runs.
The Ravens added four more runs in the seventh and the Slaters responded with two of their own, before the game was called with two outs in the seventh due to darkness, the clock hitting 8 o’clock not long after.
Stannard started on the mound for Rutland and went four innings, before getting the hook in the fifth inning. He struck out six batters, only allowing four hits.
“When he wasn’t pitching strikes and he wasn’t following through, he’d figure it out,” Bloomer said. “He did a really nice job.”
Fair Haven (2-2) hosts Mount Anthony on Saturday. Rutland (1-4) is at MAU on Wednesday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
