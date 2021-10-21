The Rutland boys soccer team knew that with a young squad it would take a bit for the team to find its stride.
The Ravens are playing their best soccer late in the season, winning their second straight game, 3-0 over rival Brattleboro on Thursday’s Senior Day.
It was just the second time this season Rutland scored multiple goals in a game. The other time was a 5-4 loss to the Colonels.
The Ravens’ speed was a huge factor in their success on Thursday. They used that quickness to put pressure on the Brattleboro defense and the Colonels struggled to contain it.
As much as speed was essential, Rutland coach Ben Black pointed more to his team’s passing that created opportunities.
“The thing that has been missing for us is finishing. Even when we’ve managed to slip balls through or getting the ball into wide areas, the finish hasn’t been there,” Black said about his team’s offensive struggles this year.
“It worked tonight. It’s something that the boys have been working on. I think it was more than just the speed. They’ve been trying to connect and find the right runs and the right passes.”
Rutland jumped up in the opening 10 minutes. With 31:45 to play in the first half, Ben Cerreta took a corner kick from the left flag and curled it perfectly into the right side of the net.
“It’s one of those balls that you rarely see and it’s incredibly difficult,” Black said. “He’s worked on corners. It was a beautiful finish and a nice way of getting us going early.”
Rutland looked to add on with 14 minutes left in the half with the Brattleboro keeper coming too aggressive off his line, but a Colonel defender was there for a crucial defensive clearance at just the right time.
With two minutes left in the half, another great corner kick almost created a Raven goal, but Michael O’Connor’s low header sailed high.
Rutland found the back of the net again midway through the second half. Sophomore Patrick Cooley had a great run down the right side of the pitch and slotted a hard shot into the left side of the net.
The final goal was a beauty for the Ravens. Senior captain O’Connor sent a perfect ball in the air from the half line to the speedy Brock Quillan running toward the goal. Quillan got behind the Colonel keeper and added the final insurance tally.
“Michael is the engine in the midfield and the creator. He makes those passes all the time,” Black said. “Everything came together and we finished on it. (Michael) is a really smart soccer player.”
Before Thursday’s game, Rutland honored its five seniors, Michael O’Connor, Zak Arshad, Liam Navin, Boston Patorti and Zachary Nelson, along with Brattleboro’s nine seniors.
With Senior Day in the past, the Ravens (2-12) turn their attention to the Division I playoffs, where they’ll be on the road at a high-seeded opponent.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.