Crucial plays can turn the tide of a game and you want to be on the right side of them. Rutland junior Slade Postemski made sure he was on the right side of his.
With the No. 2 seed Ravens up eight against No. 7 Colchester, the Lakers had an inbound pass under their own basket. A player made a nice backdoor cut to the hoop, but Postemski was there to meet the Laker with an emphatic block against the bottom of the backboard.
Rutland used that play to push forward and hold off Colchester 51-40 in Saturday's Division I boys basketball quarterfinal at Keefe Gymnasium.
"That was a huge play," said Ravens coach Mike Wood. "Slade gets his hands on everything, offensively and defensively, in terms of rebounding. He keeps a lot of balls alive for us. Fortunately, he saves us quite a few times."
Rutland loves to play fast and it has the athletes to do it, but Colchester did a nice job of slowing the Ravens down in the first quarter. The Lakers stunted the Ravens' offense and Rutland was held without a field goal in the opening frame.
The Ravens defense kept them alive, only allowing six Colchester points in the first, but Rutland needed something to get going on the other end.
"Our defense kept us in it in the first. It easily could have been 13-2," Wood said.
With Noah Depoy in foul trouble heading into the second quarter, Luke DelBianco came in and gave the Ravens great bench minutes in the post.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore scored all eight of his points in the second, helping build a lead Rutland wouldn't surrender.
"We knew they were really solid defensively coming in and I thought we just didn't do a good job of moving the basketball (in the first)," Wood said.
"Luke DelBianco gave us a nice lift. We tried to spread him out a bit."
Rutland led by four at the half and increased its advantage to eight by the end of the third.
Sophomore guard Eli Pockette, who had been held somewhat in check through the first three quarters, found his groove in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his team-high 15 points.
He hit a big 3 that pushed Rutland's lead to double digits and senior Depoy followed with a dagger from long range to put the Ravens up by 13.
The Lakers didn't go down lightly, even as Rutland looked to drain clock.
Colchester went into a full-court press defense and came up with a nice trip near mid-court that forced the Ravens to call a timeout. Soon after the timeout, they got a steal on a mid-court inbound pass that was thrown into the backcourt and they scored.
The Lakers cut the lead to eight, but couldn't get any closer as Rutland hit free throws to ice the win.
"It was a gritty win. We had to earn it right to the end," Wood said. "Defensively, I thought we were solid."
Behind Eli Pockette's 15, Depoy had 14 points, while DelBianco and Evan Pockette both had eight points.
Defensively, Evan Pockette had five steals and Postemski had three steals and three blocks.
Freshman big Zach Davis had 12 points for Colchester, followed by seven apiece for Carson Corrigan and Jackson Miller. Miller was a force on the boards with 12 rebounds.
"(Colchester) has a nice young club, a good nucleus and they're well-coached," Wood said.
Rutland advances to the Division I semifinals, where it hosts No. 3 South Burlington, who beat No. 11 Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
