FAIR HAVEN — Time seemed suspended. It was as though the launch with the high trajectory off the foot of Bethany Solari from 35 yards out would never come down. Then it did and Rutland girls soccer fans erupted as the ball settled in the back of the net. Their team had dealt Fair Haven its first loss in overtime, 2-1.
It was a great victory for Rutland, its seven straight pushing the record to 9-4.
The Slaters fell to 11-1 but they were part of one great advertisement for Rutland County soccer.
"It was a great atmosphere to play in," Rutland coach Lori McClallen said.
It was also one of the games at the latter portion of their schedule that can prepare the Slaters for the Division III playoffs.
Brooke Schaffer earned the assist on the golden goal.
"It was a great pass from Brooke," Solari said.
Rutland scored first and it was Solari netting that goal also. This time she threaded a crisp ball between goalie Kate Hadwen and the post, 16:43 before the half. Loretta Cooley notched the assist.
Solari nearly had the insurance goal late in the half but Hadwen made an outstanding leaping save, knocking the ball over the bar and RHS took the 1-0 lead into the half.
The Slaters revved up the attack when they came back out on the field. Elizabeth Love, Lily Briggs and Ayame Merkel all had serious scoring threats.
Fair Haven kept attacking relentlessly. But the Slaters could not finish.
Some of its was being unlucky as they hammered the post and the crossbar.
"If it wasn't for bad luck, we'd have no luck at all," Fair Haven athletic trainer Mike Finnegan said.
But not breaking through from all the intense pressure was not all bad luck. Much of it was because of goalkeeper Emilia Sabataso and defenders like Lanza Bellomo, Raynna Hanlon, Mia Marsh, Mackenzie McLaughlin and Brianna Greene.
"Mackenzie McLaughlin finds a way to get the ball or cut off the angle. If she doesn't get the ball, she knows how to cut off the angle," McClallen said.
"And Rayna did a nice job of containing them."
The Slaters kept knocking and just when it seemed time might run out on them, The Love connection happened with 5:46 remaining. Elizabeth Love scored with her sister Brittney Love earning the assist.
The Rutlanders had a great chance to end it in regulation but Hadwen thwarted the attempt with a saving play coming off her line.
Julia Carrara cleared out another Rutland threat just before the horn sounded and it was on to overtime.
The Slaters had the most pressure in the early minutes of overtime with Briggs and Brittney and Elizabeth Love all threatening.
But the Golden goal would come from Solari with her high, tantalizing fly that found it way high in the back of the net.
Solari talked about the team's late-season success and winning streak.
"We have all been working together and working as a team," the senior said. "And now it is showing a lot."
The Division I Rutlanders and Division III Slaters often seem to play classic games.
"No matter what division, Fair Haven is a great team," Solari said.
It was an electric atmosphere with the large crowd into the game. It had the feel of a playoff game and scoring first would be important.
"I was not really expecting that to go in," Solari said of her first goal. "It got us off to a good start and helped to keep up the intensity."
"Fair Haven is such a dangerous team. Numbers 2, 3, 4 and 7 can all shoot very well," McClallen said in a reference to The Love sisters, Maddy Perry and Lily Briggs.
"I think they will be very dangerous in the playoffs.
"Their keeper is fantastic."
Coach Teri Perry's team will look to win out and claim a top seed for the playoffs. They have Otter Valley at home under the lights on Thursday and travel to Bellows Falls for a Saturday morning game.
The playoff pairings are unveiled on Monday.
Rutland hosts Mount Anthony on Saturday morning as it guns for its eighth consecutive victory.
