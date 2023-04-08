Division I boys lacrosse has been CVU's playground for the better part of a decade.
The Redhawks have won nine straight D-I state titles, a dynastic run the state has never seen in the sport.
Competing on CVU's level is an impressive feat. Rutland proved it had that ability in a 6-2 loss to the Redhawks in its season opener Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
"I'm never going to be satisfied losing a game, but we played tough," said RHS co-coach TJ Sabotka. "We talked about at the beginning of the year. We have good athletes on our team, so we need to play with an edge. I thought our guys did that today."
Rutland gave itself a chance to win going into the fourth quarter.
CVU had pushed ahead 4-0 in the third with a goal from Peter Gilliam, on a nice sidearm sling from the left side of the net, but RHS responded.
Midway through the frame, Rutland sophomore Ethan Wideawake corralled the ball in front of the net and put RHS on the board, and a few minutes later, Rutland made the Redhawks pay for a turnover, getting a goal from sophomore Noah Bruttomesso.
"We had a great third quarter," Sabotka said. "We got a lot of good looks and got shots on goal."
RHS remained tough in the fourth quarter, but CVU broke through for two more goals, both scored by Gilliam, who finished the day with five of the Redhawks' six tallies. The other goal came from Jacob Bose in the first quarter.
The first one was made possible by a great cut from the back of the net by Gilliam, where Bose found him for the score. Jake Strobeck assisted on Gilliam's final goal with about five minutes to play.
Rutland struggled a bit with turnovers in the first half and had some missed opportunities to take advantage of some man-up situations, but the team could always fall back on strong play on defense.
The RHS defense did well to contain some of CVU's most potent scorers, and when the Redhawks got shots off, senior goalie Jarrett Kelley was more often than not right there to make the save.
Kelley was especially strong in the first quarter, where he stopped six CVU shots. He finished the day with 15 saves, while his CVU counterpart Harper Anderson made six stops.
"The defense played really well and (Jarrett) played great in goal," Sabotka said.
This was the second straight season where RHS opened its slate against the heavyweight Redhawks. Last year's opener was all CVU as the Redhawks cruised to a 13-0 win on the same Alumni Field turf.
This year, it wasn't coming as easy.
"Playing the best program in the state over the last decade, there were a lot of good things to build on," Sabotka said.
Rutland (0-1) looks to break into the win column on Wednesday, hosting Essex at 4:30 p.m. CVU (1-0) hosts New Hampshire's Hanover High School the same afternoon.
