Some high schools have an athletic hall of fame. Many do not.
If done correctly, it can be a wonderful thing. A hall of fame can bring a community together and honor some amazing people for accomplishments they achieved while in high school or much later in their lives.
It can also keep alumni connected to the school and produce some memorable reunions.
Charlie Rivers and others have worked tirelessly to make the one at Otter Valley Union High School a special event that lends a touch of class to homecoming in the fall.
Springfield High’s Hall of Fame has been amazing. The promotion surrounding it has been professional and the selection process has produced an unbelievable galaxy of stars from all eras.
But even the best hall of fames are not without a few headaches. Springfield Athletic Director Rich Saypack will tell you that there is always going to be the “my kid should have been inducted” parent.
Rivers had someone explode at him over the telephone over an omission.
Rutland High School does not have a hall of fame.
The leg work had been done. Candidates for induction had been discussed at meetings in a classroom at the high school.
There was excitement being generated. Few high schools have a longer, prouder athletic history than RHS.
Then, something happened. The most often heard explanation is that there was a faction that wanted the hall of fame to include non-athletes as well. They wanted it extended to music, art, business and successful people in all facets of life.
I happened to be on the RHS hall of fame committee and I recall someone saying they were interested in athletics which was why they got involved with the hall of fame in the first place.
There is a place for honoring someone who discovers a vaccine to cure a disease, who has an impeccable reputation after a 40-year career in law enforcement or who hits the big time as a singer/songwriter.
I don’t know why you couldn’t have an athletic and a non-athletic hall of fame or combine them.
I do remember that the confusion about what should constitute a hall of fame is what derailed Rutland’s hall of fame which, at one point, had gathered a lot of steam.
Pittsford tiesMany associate Mount St. Joseph graduate Tom Lovett with Springfield High School because of his coaching success with the Cosmos. He had enough success to land him a spot in the newest class in Springfield High’s Hall of Fame.
He also has ties to Pittsford High School, a forerunner of Otter Valley.
Charlie Patch, one of the stars on the 1961 Pittsford High state championship basketball team, recalls Lovett fondly.
Bob Sharrow was the coach of the Panthers when they won the title but Patch said they were led by coach Lovett in the freshman and sophomore seasons.
Patch said that Lovett was an outstanding leader and coach.
“To this day, when we talk about our magical year, Tom Lovett’s name always come up. Not only a great coach, but a great man,” Patch said.
BrownoutCan you really fire Santa Claus? Can you give the Easter Bunny his pink slip?
That was my reaction upon hearing of Don Brown’s dismissal as the Michigan defensive coordinator.
There was a time very recently when the 1977 Norwich University’s stock was so high that you would have thought he would be untouchable.
Michigan made him the highest paid assistant coach in the Big 10 at $1.1 million a year.
He had been wildly successful, making the Wolverines the top defensive unit in the country in many categories.
But the Wolverines gave up a ton of points to Ohio State and, well, you know all about that rivalry.
Don Brown has been a winner wherever he has been. That includes a three-year stint as the head coach at Plymouth State where he went 25-6.
He had a pretty good quarterback during his run at Plymouth, Fair Haven Union High graduate Joel Perry who collected the Offensive Player of the Year accolade in the Freedom Football Conference.
People don’t know how close Brown came to being the head coach at Norwich. He called me with one question: Do you think somebody can win there?
I answered in the affirmative.
Don Brown will land on his feet. He will land on his feet in football if he wants to. He is 65 years old.
100/1,000It is interesting that three of the four female athletes who achieved the 100-goals-in-soccer standard and 1,000-points-in-basketball milestone came out of what we now call the Southern Vermont League. They are Proctor’s Abigail Jean McKearin, West Rutland’s Brooke Raiche and Black River’s Courtney Rohrig.
The other is the late Christine Perry of Blue Mountain with 105 goals and 1,583 points.
Now that Rivendell, White River Valley and Sharon Academy are under the SVL umbrella, you’ve got to wonder whether or not Blue Mountain might join the league at some point.
Perry’s death at the age of 18 in a motor vehicle accident in 2003 was one of the most tragic chapters in Vermont high school sports history.
She not only had the 105 goals in soccer but an incredible 99 assists.
Her 1,583 points make her the second-leading scorer all time in BMU girls basketball history, just one point behind Holly Scott.
Her excellence transcended the athletic area, She starred in the school plays, was an outstanding singer and was extremely talented on the flute and the guitar.
Then, there was that 4.0 GPA she carried in the classroom.
She would have been a terrific catch for some college’s athletic program. St. Michael’s and Emmanuel were thought to be in the picture.
