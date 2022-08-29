When the final horn rang through Burlington High School’s Buck Hard Field last fall in the Division I semifinals, it signaled the end of the Rutland girls soccer team’s run and the end of the road for a game-changing group of seniors.
The Raiders have proven to be a consistent contender in recent seasons, and just because the bodies in the uniforms are different, the standard of winning doesn’t change.
The Rutland boys are trying regain that standard. The Raiders had a down year last season, but aren’t too far removed from contention.
GIRLSThe prevailing theme in the Rutland girls soccer team’s preseason is competition.
There is plenty of it all over the field to find out who will slot into certain roles on the field.
With 13 seniors graduated from last year’s team and three more players lost to prep school, there are holes to filled.
“It’s a rebuilding year, but every year is a rebuilding year when you look at it. nothing is guaranteed,” said Raiders coach Lori McClallen. “I’ve been really encouraged by the level of play from all of our girls. We still have some good speed and still have some girls that are strong on the ball.”
Roster numbers aren’t an issue. Rutland has enough to field a varsity and two junior varsity clubs.
Goalkeeper is a spot well up for grabs. Kathryn Moore held that post for the past couple seasons and had an impressive shutout streak last fall, but her graduation brings with it the need for change.
Senior Emelia Sabataso and freshman Taylor Sweat are in the running for the starting job.
“It’s anybody’s net to earn at this point,” McClallen said. “They’re both pretty similar, but each has a different skill set of strengths. With different teams, some times that’s how the nod is going to go. It’s going to be a toss up.”
The Raiders will be strong in front of whoever is in goal, with seniors Brianna Greene and Mackenize McLaughlin anchoring the middle of the defense.
“They have years of experience, so the way they play the game is going to be super helpful to the younger girls around them,” McClallen said.
The spots around them are still up for grabs.
Rutland was a more defensive-minded team last year, but when the Raiders did score, it was pretty spread out.
A girl that really broke out for them offensively last year was Bethany Solari. Solari, now a junior, figures to have a big offensive role up top, especially with the graduation of Camryn Kinsman.
“There’s (Bethany’s) scoring ability, but also just the way she plays the game,” McClallen said. “She’s quick, she sees the field really well and she distributes well to her teammates.”
Senior Brooke Schaffer has experience as well and could be a nice complement to Solari at forward. Senior Karsyn Bellomo is as strong as they come in the midfield.
Rutland opens the season at home on Saturday against Mount Mansfield. The two teams played an instant classic that went to penalty kicks last year in the D-I playoffs.
BOYS
You have to put the ball in the back of the net to win games. The Rutland boys soccer team struggled to do that last year and wins were hard to come by.
The Raiders are hoping another year of experience for their young core results in an uptick of offensive production.
Senior Brock Quillan was tied for the team lead with three goals last season and Rutland coach Ben Black expects him to be a big offensive piece.
“He had a really nice season last year, so we’ll be looking for him to do that,” Black said.
Juniors Ben Cerreta and Patrick Cooley both scored in the Raiders’ regular season finale win against Brattleboro and have plenty of offensive talent to produce more on that end.
“That’s a problem to solve for us perennially to find guys that (score),” Black said.
On defense, Rutland is needing to replace the strong play of Zak Arshad and Zach Nelson.
Robert Rushing is a talented returner on the back line. Jarrett Kelley could also see time on defense. Senior Giuseppe Marchese, a new addition to the Raiders, is another guy that will play defensively.
In goal, junior Caden Lambert is returning and is battling with freshman Colin Rider for playing time.
“Those guys will compete for that first team spot,” Black said. “That competition has been good, so that’s encouraging.”
Other returners from last year’s team are senior Will Alexander and juniors Aiden Good, Jack Beach, Reece McCullough, Cameron Rider and Tom Goldberg. There are many sophomores and freshmen in camp battling for spots as well.
Rutland opens the season at Mount Mansfield on Saturday. The Raiders have big tests against Metro Division opponents early in the season, before settling into their southern slate.
Black likes the nice mix of teams and styles of play the Raiders encounter throughout the season.
“Part of the fun of our schedule is the different styles and different approaches, but it’s what makes Division I in Vermont such a blast,” Black said.
