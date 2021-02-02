Teams across the state are adjusting to the new normal that a mid-pandemic winter season provides.
The Rutland girls hockey team has an extra adjustment.
RHS is adapting to a new, yet familiar coaching staff. Dirk Steupert has moved on and in his place is the coaching duo of Emily Reynolds and Katherine Pate, set to put their own stamp on Rutland hockey.
GIRLSReynolds and Pate are not new to the girls hockey program.
Pate was Steupert’s assistant the last few seasons and Reynolds was an assistant before then, most notably when Rutland won the Division I championship in 2017.
“Katherine took over for my spot when I left a few years ago,” Reynolds said. “To have two women coaches is great and awesome for our female athletes. We complement each other well.”
“Toward the end of last season, Dirk let me take a lot of the reins, so it wasn’t a huge difference,” Pate said. “Emily and I are close, so we work well together. The girls have all bought in.”
Both women have plenty of experience playing high-level hockey. Reynolds played her collegiate hockey at the University of Connecticut, while Pate played at University of Vermont.
“We bring so much to the table together,” Pate said. “We’re going off things that we’ve done, so we know the challenges of it.”
RHS went 7-14 last winter, falling to BFA-St. Albans in the Division I quarterfinals.
Rutland graduated just three players from that team, so there is plenty of young talent to build around.
In net, sophomore Lindsey Taylor will be called upon to shoulder the load, with Emily Hathaway graduated and Kristen Pariseau at prep school.
“Lindsey is super focused,” Reynolds said. “She’s been hanging in there for us. We’ve been peppering her with shots to get her ready.”
Senior Alexis Patterson will be a key cog in the RHS offensive attack.
“She’s such a workhorse on offense,” Reynolds said.
She’ll be joined in that forward group by a pair of freshmen hoping to make a mark in Elizabeth Cooley and Addison Hubert.
Juniors Isabel Crossman, Sydney Wood, Alyssa Kennedy, Molly Abatiell and Isabel Alexander return with experience as well.
Other forwards on the club are freshmen Josie Muro, Sierra McDermott and Elizabeth Stoodley, sophomore McKenna Greene and junior Gracie Stahura.
Senior Ella Lowkes and junior Elise Lidstone provide plenty of experience on defense. Junior Makenna Hubert also returns and should be a leader in that group.
“The younger girls will look up to them,” Reynolds said.
Freshmen Anna Gallipo, Alli Rice and Arrika Patorti will see time, along with the veterans.
Patterson, Lowkes and Sera Wideawake have provided senior leadership for Rutland. Wideawake is unable to get on the ice after a recent surgery, but she’s in a manager role with Gianna Pezzeti and Abby Stoodley.
With eight freshmen on the club, there is bound to be some growing pains, but this group plays well above their years.
“They all can move the puck and skate,” Pate said. “We can throw two freshmen on the first line (on offense) and they’ll do well.”
Gov. Phil Scott has yet to give the go-ahead for games between schools. Rutland hopes that decision comes soon.
“All the girls are working super hard,” Reynolds said. “They’ve been super patient. They’ve just had to practice for a month and that’s hard. It’s been awesome to see them grind it out.”
“It’s tough not knowing what tomorrow will be,” Pate said. “Our seniors, especially, have championed the love for today.”
BOYSThe second year of the Mike Anderson era behind the glass for the Rutland boys is still waiting to get started for real.
The first year of Anderson coaching saw Rutland go 5-16-1. Multiple weeks into contact practices, Anderson hopes the second starts soon.
“Everyone’s adjusting to the new environment of practices,” Anderson said. “When we got the go-ahead for contact practices, the guys were pumped.”
RHS lost five seniors from last year’s squad, but there is plenty of talent coming back.
Offensively, seniors Ryan Melen and Dillon Moore and juniors Oliver Hamilton and Micaiah Boyle are all guys who can put the puck in the back of the net.
“Those are all guys that played quite a bit last year,” Anderson said. “They all were a big help offensively, so we expect them to produce for us this year.”
William Alexander, Griffin Melen, Graham Seidner, Jason Ryan and Boston Patorti are other forwards.
In net, Rutland is filled with experience. Augie Louras and Maguire Baker are both seniors and had most of the reps in goal last winter.
Those two are joined by junior Camron Biathrow in the goaltender group.
Rutland is hoping to build some defensive depth. Senior Owen Simpson and junior Brad Maniery both have experience, but Anderson hopes to find some strong contributors around them.
“The plan is to have a team defense,” Anderson said. “All the guys will have a responsibility to defend.”
Timothy Peer and Anthony Rock are both defenders as well.
RHS has five freshmen and Anderson is excited for their potential.
Aiden Good, Patrick Cooley and Cameron Rider are all forwards in that class, while Jacobb Downs and Anders Lowkes are defenders.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.