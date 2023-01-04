Rutland High School goaltenders saw both extremes of the amount of action in net during Wednesday's high school hockey doubleheader at Spartan Arena.
In the Rutland girls hockey team's 5-0 loss to CVU-Mount Mansfield, senior goalie Sierra McDermott always had to be on her toes, ready to make a play at a moment's notice.
In the RHS boys hockey team's 8-0 victory against Northfield, freshman goalie Quincy Bruttomesso had to wait on his moments to make an impact with his teammates controlling the puck for much of the game.
CVU/MMU 5, RHS 0
High school hockey games are 45 minutes long. The Rutland girls had a very solid 30 minutes, but unfortunately, the other 15 did them in.
CVU/MMU scored all five of its goals in the opening period of Wednesday's game.
Tess Everett put CVU/MMU on the board with 12:45 left in the opening period and sophomore Sophie Brien followed up with an unassisted goal less than five minutes into play.
The Cougarhawks kept it rolling with a goal from Karina Bushweller less than two minutes later assisted by Everett, and added two more goals late in the period, coming from Alyssa Benson and Riley Eastman. Bushweller and Samara Tucker were the assisters on the last two goals.
Rutland, a young squad that is very much in development mode, has been in these holes before and its learning how to respond to that adversity.
"The message was that we can't waste our time. During our season, it's usually been our second period where we pull back and that's when teams will score four or five goals on us," said RHS coach Emme O'Rourke.
"When we come out and waste that first period, it's really hard for us to come back. It's about getting back to the fundamentals from where this team has started. After that period, we were like you need to take ownership of your game."
Rutland did just that and didn't let the Cougarhawks find the back of the net again, a big accomplishment against a CVU/MMU team that entered the day having scored 31 goals in its first seven games.
"We're not immune to second periods now," O'Rourke said. "They know how to rally around each other."
It's easy for Rutland to build confidence with McDermott in goal. The senior goalie stood on her head all night long, finishing with 48 saves.
Her acumen in goal has grown leaps and bounds from just a few years ago when she became the team's goalie by necessity.
"(Sierra) works so hard and she's focused 100% of the time," O'Rourke said. "It's her senior season and she's making it count."
The Cougarhawks have won the first two games of the season series with Rutland and have a shot at the regular season sweep on Feb. 4 at Cairns Arena.
Rutland (0-7) hosts BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday.
Rutland 8, Northfield 0
The Rutland boys hockey team can put the puck in the back of the net. RHS has emphatically proven that point through its first seven games, where it has scored multiple goals every time out.
Wednesday's game was Rutland's finest offensive showing yet as five different guys found the back of the net in the dominant win.
RHS bookended the game with relentless offense, scoring three goals in the opening period and breaking the game wide open with a five-goal third period.
"We're just trying to get better every game. We kept stressing to keep doing the things we do right to make us a good hockey team," said Rutland coach Mike Anderson. "It was nice to get some early ones to play with some more confidence."
Cam Rider opened the scoring with 10:57 left in the first period and Rutland tacked on two goals late in the period.
Aiden Good found the back of the net with 1:01 left in the period and Ethan Wideawake scored off a faceoff with 22.5 seconds left. Wideawake, Rider, Griffin Melen, Anthony Rock, Jacobb Downs and Will Alexander had assists in the opening period.
Northfield goalie Landon Amell kept the Marauders afloat in the second period and was very solid throughout the night, making 34 saves, before giving way to Travis Robillard midway through the third period.
The floodgates opened in the third period as Rutland piled on. Alexander sored from the right slot on an assist from Melen and Greg Olsen with 9:05 left.
Rider scored on an assist from Anders Lowkes and Graham Seidner less than three minutes later and 21 seconds after that Alexander scored again.
Riley Rodrigue found the back of the net twice in the final five minutes with Ira Eaton assisting on the first one.
Quincy Bruttomesso wasn't tested much but was up to the task filling the role his older brother Noah normally takes on. He made six saves.
"It's hard for a goalie when you're not seeing much action to stay in the game," Anderson said. "The couple opportunities they had, he made some good saves."
Rutland (5-2) hosts U-32 Saturday night. Northfield hosts Woodstock Saturday afternoon.
