Football is a game all about response. The game is bound to test you at times, but it’s important to work through those rough moments.
The Rutland football responded in a big way after getting down late in the opening half and earned a 36-29 win against defending Division I champion Essex on opening night at Alumni Field.
Rutland had given up 22 unanswered points and was bogged down by penalty issues after jumping out to a 15-0 lead to start the game.
Following a two-play drive that gave the Hornets the lead. RHS drove the ball from its own 37 deep into Essex territory. Rutland finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass from senior Eli Pockette to Jayden Graham.
RHS had added energy on the drive, mixing up who it had under center. For some plays, Pockette was the signal caller, and for others, Jonah Bassett played quarterback. Both guys completed multiple passes that helped push Rutland down the field.
RHS secured the lead on its opening drive of the third quarter when Pockette scampered for a 6-yard score and they extended the lead in the fourth quarter on another keeper by Pockette.
Essex used a short field after a failed fake punt play to score on four plays on the Hornets’ final drive of the game. Tanner Robbins rushed for the score, but Essex ran out of time as after a couple Jaheim Hughes runs, Rutland could kneel it for the win.
Rutland scored on its opening drive of the game, getting deep into Essex territory on a pass from Pockette to Ryan Cassarino. The drive was capped by a Pockette connection with Bassett.
Cassarino made another impact play on the opening Essex drive picking off quarterback Charlie Bowen.
Rutland extended its lead on a safety caused by a backwards pass in the end zone when the Hornets were pushed back deep into its zone.
RHS scored a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter on an 11-yard run by senior transfer running back Haiden Jones.
Essex found its groove as the first half progressed, responding quickly to the Jones score with a 35-yard touchdown connection between Bowen and Joshua Brown.
Ethan Hemingway picked off Pockette on the second play of the ensuing drive and Bowen found Robbins for touchdown pass on a long Hornets drive that folloewd.
After Rutland punted on its next drive, Essex scored on two plays with Robbins getting loose down the left sideline and scoring to give the Hornets the lead.
Rutland’s Pockette passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, picking up 219 yards through the air and 28 on the ground. Pockette also had an interception on defense.
Bassett had 87 receiving yards and Cassarino had 76 receiving yards for Rutland.
Bowen threw for 141 yards for Essex. Eighty-eight of those yards saw Brown on the other end of the connection. Robbins ran for 72 yards.
Rutland (1-0) hosts the Seawolves on Friday. Essex (0-1) hosts Hartford on Friday.
