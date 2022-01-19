Hockey coaches always preach to their players that you have to put three solid periods together to put yourself in a position to win.
The Hartford girls hockey team had one exceptional period against Rutland Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough to get over the hump, as the Raiders protected home ice winning 5-3 at Spartan Arena.
"All season, we've worked on trying to bring out 'A-game' all three periods, instead up showing up in one," said second-year Hurricanes coach Kylie Young. "We knew we could come out and beat (Rutland), but we had to play three solid periods and unfortunately, we played one solid third period.
"We did some good things, but we didn't have the same level of intensity or hustle in the first and second periods."
Hartford's third period certainly put a scare into the hometown club. Rutland looked to be in complete control heading into the final 15 minutes, up 4-1.
The Hurricanes' intensity picked up in the third and they controlled much of play. Hartford broke through midway through the period when freshman forward Madison Barwood got loose on the right side of the crease and scored. Sophie Trombley and Julie McDermid had assists on the play.
The Canes put even more pressure on the Raiders with about five minutes to play, when Grace Bazin uncorked beautiful shot from the left point that sailed over Rutland goalie Sierra McDermott's shoulder.
Hartford kept pushing for an equalizer and pulled goalie Sydney Stillman with about a minute to play, but the tying goal wouldn't come to fruition.
An Isabel Crossman empty-net goal put a kibosh on the comeback attempt in the closing seconds.
"We haven't seen a 6-on-5 yet this year, so it was good practice for us. It was a gutsy win, overall," said Rutland co-coach Katherine Pate.
That Crossman goal was her third of the contest, as she played a critical role in the Raiders' early success.
Crossman scored the game's first goal midway through the first period on a puck that just squirted over the goal line. Sophomore Elizabeth Cooley had an assist on the play.
Barwood quickly knotted the score on the other end off a Brianna Roberts assist.
Alyssa Kennedy scored on a rebound attempt with 1:07 to play in first to push Rutland ahead. Makenna Hubert was credited an assist.
Those early goals were a sign of things to come for the Raiders. Throughout the first two periods, Rutland did a great job of crashing the net and cleaning up any pucks that were left loose by the Hartford defense.
"It's hard fought battles in front," Pate said. "You have to be there for rebounds. That's what our best hockey is."
Both Rutland goals in the second period were via rebounds. Crossman scored the first one with 12:18 left in the period, with Addison Hubert assisting, and Kennedy put one home less than a minute later, assisted by Molly Abatiell and Sydney Wood.
"We have some solid defensemen, but for whatever reason, tonight we couldn't connect on many things," Young said. "We couldn't keep the puck on our stick very well. Rutland does a great job of packing in the slot."
Rutland (5-2) is at Burlington on Saturday. Hartford (6-3) hosts Rice on Saturday.
